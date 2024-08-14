Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 14, 2024 / 12:57 AM

Manhunt underway in North Carolina for escaped convicted murderer

By Darryl Coote
Authorities in North Carolina are searching for Ramon Alston, 30, who escaped police custody at around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Authorities in North Carolina are searching for Ramon Alston, 30, who escaped police custody at around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina are hunting for a convicted murderer who escaped police custody Tuesday morning as he was being transported to a Hillsborough medical center.

Ramon Alston, 30, escaped at around 7 a.m. by jumping from a transport van that had arrived at University of North Carolina Gastroenterology, the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction said in a statement.

Advertisement

He had managed to free himself from leg restraints and, with his hands still handcuffed, ran into adjacent woods.

Alston is described as a Black man with friends and family in the area.

Related

The Orange County Sheriff's Office that serves the Hillsborough area said he was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, brown pants and white New Balance tennis shoes. His handcuffs are connected to a belly chain.

A "massive" ground search operation has been launched in a 1-2 mile radius around the UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus, the sheriff's office said, with residents being informed that they are likely to see a "heavy" law enforcement presence in the area.

Advertisement

Officers from multiple agencies have been checking outbuildings, ravines, unlocked vehicles and any area that may provide Alston with cover, it said.

"While the number one objective is to locate where Alston is, it is also imperative that we determine where he is not," Emergency Services Director Kirby Saunders said in a statement. "Efforts will continue until Alston is in custody."

Police are urging people in the area to keep cars, doors and windows locked.

A $25,000 has been offered for information that leads to his recapture.

Alston escaped as he was serving a life sentence at Bertie Correctional after being convicted of first-degree murder in 2018 for the Christmas Day killing of 1-year-old Maleah Williams three years prior.

Latest Headlines

Missourians to vote on abortion enshrinement in November
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missourians to vote on abortion enshrinement in November
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Come November, Missouri voters will decide whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the state's Constitution, the Missouri secretary of state said Tuesday.
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst with top secret security clearance pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling American military secrets to China.
Rep. Steny Hoyer suffers 'mild' stroke, responding well to treatment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. Steny Hoyer suffers 'mild' stroke, responding well to treatment
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Rep. Steny Hoyer suffered a "mild ischemic stroke" over the weekend and sought medical treatment. The 85-year-old Democratic congressman from Maryland is responding well to treatment, his office announced Tuesday.
Anonymous jury to hear George Santos' fraud trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Anonymous jury to hear George Santos' fraud trial
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., will have an anonymous jury hear his case and render a verdict when the trial gets underway in a New York federal court in September.
After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A man who was kicked out of a Tampa, Fla., strip club intentionally drove his semi-truck cab into a group of people gathered outside early Tuesday morning, police said.
Biden announces $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden announces $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a Cancer Moonshot award of $150 million to eight teams of researchers Tuesday for the development of technologies that will make cancer tumor removal more successful.
Ernesto expected to become hurricane soon while passing Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ernesto expected to become hurricane soon while passing Puerto Rico
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- As Tropical Storm Ernesto headed toward the Virgin Islands late Tuesday, National Hurricane Center forecasters say they expect the storm to become a hurricane during the night while passing northeast of Puerto Rico.
Federal judge rules Cornel West will be on North Carolina ballot this fall
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal judge rules Cornel West will be on North Carolina ballot this fall
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that independent presidential candidate Cornel West must be on North Carolina's ballot for the November election, ruling that the state's logic to keep West off the ballot was flawed.
Federal judge approves disputed Chicago DNC protest route for thousands
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal judge approves disputed Chicago DNC protest route for thousands
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A planned protest expected to draw thousands of participants during the Democratic National Convention will have to use the current route provided Chicago officials, a federal judge ruled Monday.
UAW complaint accuses Trump, Musk of threatening union workers during X event
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
UAW complaint accuses Trump, Musk of threatening union workers during X event
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Officials for the United Automobile Workers union say former President Donald Trump and Tesla founder Elon Musk illegally threatened union workers who might go on strike Monday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
Officials identify helicopter pilot who crashed into Australian hotel
Officials identify helicopter pilot who crashed into Australian hotel
Anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel forces Blinken to postpone trip
Anticipated Iranian retaliatory strike on Israel forces Blinken to postpone trip
Biden announces $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
Biden announces $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
Police hunt suspect after Trump's Va. campaign office burgled
Police hunt suspect after Trump's Va. campaign office burgled
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement