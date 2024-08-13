Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2024

After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1

By Mike Heuer

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A man who was kicked out of a Tampa, Fla., strip club intentionally drove his semi-truck cab into a group of people gathered outside early Tuesday morning, police said.

A caller contacted local police at 4:19 a.m. local time to report a truck-pedestrian accident at the Emperors Gentlemen's Club at 5718 E. Adamo Drive.

Responding officers found a truck cab rammed into the building's front area near the strip club's entrance.

The strip club's security officers had kicked the man out of the club, police said, but he returned in his truck cab to smash into the group of people standing near its entrance.

The crash killed one man and injured two other men, neither of whom suffered life-threatening injuries.

"This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a news release. "We will work to get justice for the victims and their families."

The unidentified truck driver, 25, is hospitalized with critical injuries but is in stable condition.

He is in police custody with charges pending.

