Aug. 13, 2024 / 10:53 AM

Stocks get boost as U.S. July wholesale prices rose 0.2%; slower than expected

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. stocks got a bump on Tuesday as the July producer price index showed wholesale prices grew more slowly than expected. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- July wholesale prices rose slower than expected and inched ever closer to the year-to-year Federal Reserve benchmark, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.

The July producer price index, a key indicator of wholesale inflation, grew by grew by 0.1% in July, the BLS report said.

The Labor Department said the producer price index minus more volatile sectors of food and energy held steady for the month and core PPI minus food, energy and trade services rose 0.3%.

Dow Jones economists had predicted a 0.2% increase in both all-items PPI and the core reading.

The PPI increase over the past 12 months was 2.2% close to the 2% federal standard and significantly down from the 2.7% in June.

"The July rise in the index for final demand can be attributed to prices for final demand goods, which moved up 0.6%," BLS said. "In contrast, the index for final demand services fell0.2%."

Stocks opened higher on the data with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 171.15 points or 0.43%, the S&P 500 up 0.98% and the Nasdaq Composite soaring 1.59% in early trading.

BLS said nearly 60% of that increase could be traced to increases in energy, which moved up. 1.9%. The indexes for diesel fuel, meats, jet fuel, fresh fruits and melons, and basic organic chemicals all decreased.

Services prices saw their biggest decrease since March 2023 by tumbling 0.2% in July. The drop in trade services drove the decrease, falling 1.3%. Service prices -- minus trade, and transportation warehousing -- rose 0.3%.

In other notes of interest, prices for machinery and vehicle wholesaling decreased by 4.1%. Prices for food and alcohol retailing, automobiles retailing, automotive fuels and lubricants retailing, desktop and portable devices software publishing, and physician care all dropped.

Prices for portfolio management increased by 2.3%. The price for chemical and allied products wholesaling for truck transportation of freight increased.

Latest Headlines

FAA announces $566.4 million in airport improvement grants
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
FAA announces $566.4 million in airport improvement grants
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it would award $566.4 million in grants to nearly 300 projects to improve airports around the country, the Department of Transportation said.
Tropical Storm Ernesto strengthens on path toward Virgin Islands
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Tropical Storm Ernesto strengthens on path toward Virgin Islands
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Ernesto was nearing Guadeloupe in the Leeward Islands early Tuesday, forecasters said hours after the system became the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Biden to announce $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to announce $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to award $150 million in funds to develop technologies that will help cancer tumor removal more successful on Tuesday, the White House said.
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was found guilty Monday evening by a jury in connection to an election security breach at her office in 2021, the Colorado attorney general said.
Police hunt suspect after Trump's Va. campaign office burgled
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police hunt suspect after Trump's Va. campaign office burgled
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Ashburn, Va., campaign office of Donald Trump was burgled, according to authorities who are searching for a White male suspect.
Ex-Cornell student gets 21 months for threatening to kill university's Jewish community
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-Cornell student gets 21 months for threatening to kill university's Jewish community
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A former Cornell University student has been sentenced to nearly two years behind federal bars for posting threats online targeting his school's Jewish community.
Trump, Musk talk assassination attempt, immigration, inflation in 'conversation' on X
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump, Musk talk assassination attempt, immigration, inflation in 'conversation' on X
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's 2-hour live conversation Monday night with X billionaire owner Elon Musk covered his assassination attempt, immigration, inflation, crime, his indictments and the threat of World War III.
Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A judge ruled Monday against independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s petition to appear on New York's general election ballot, citing the address he gave as a "sham."
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Melissa Jean Allen Avila, a 55-year-old woman in North Carolina, has been arrested in the death of a newborn girl found in a Southern California dumpster 37 years ago, according to the Riverside Police Department.
No major damage, injuries reported as 4.4 magnitude quake strikes near LA
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
No major damage, injuries reported as 4.4 magnitude quake strikes near LA
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- An earthquake on Monday afternoon hit southern California, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.
