Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2024 / 10:16 PM

Rep. Steny Hoyer suffers 'mild' stroke, responding well to treatment

By Sheri Walsh
Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, suffered a "mild ischemic stroke" over the weekend and has "no lingering symptoms," his office announced Tuesday. Hoyer, 85, is the former House majority leader and serves on the Appropriations Committee. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, suffered a "mild ischemic stroke" over the weekend and has "no lingering symptoms," his office announced Tuesday. Hoyer, 85, is the former House majority leader and serves on the Appropriations Committee. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Maryland Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer suffered a "mild" stroke over the weekend and is responding well to treatment, his office announced Tuesday.

"On Sunday night, Aug. 11, Rep. Steny Hoyer experienced a mild ischemic stroke and sought medical treatment," his spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Mr. Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms. He is expected to resume his normal schedule next week. Mr. Hoyer's wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team," Mulkerrin added.

An ischemic stroke "occurs when a blood clot blocks the blood flow in an artery within the brain," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hoyer, 85, is the former House majority leader and represents Maryland's 5th Congressional District. He stepped down from House Democratic leadership in November 2022, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after more than two decades.

Hoyer has continued serving as a rank-and-file lawmaker on the Appropriations Committee.

"I am so glad to hear that my dear friend, Congressman Steny Hoyer, is recovering well after experiencing a mild stroke this weekend," Angela Alsobrooks, who is running for U.S. Senate in Maryland, wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

Advertisement

"We are all wishing you a speedy recovery and know you will be back delivering for Marylanders, as you always have, very soon!"

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
U.S. Army soldier pleads guilty to selling military secrets to China
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army soldier and intelligence analyst with top secret security clearance pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling American military secrets to China.
Anonymous jury to hear George Santos' fraud trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Anonymous jury to hear George Santos' fraud trial
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., will have an anonymous jury hear his case and render a verdict when the trial gets underway in a New York federal court in September.
After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
After being thrown out of Florida strip club, trucker crashes into crowd outside, killing 1
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A man who was kicked out of a Tampa, Fla., strip club intentionally drove his semi-truck cab into a group of people gathered outside early Tuesday morning, police said.
Biden announces $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden announces $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a Cancer Moonshot award of $150 million to eight teams of researchers Tuesday for the development of technologies that will make cancer tumor removal more successful.
Ernesto expected to become hurricane soon while passing Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ernesto expected to become hurricane soon while passing Puerto Rico
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- As Tropical Storm Ernesto headed toward the Virgin Islands late Tuesday, National Hurricane Center forecasters say they expect the storm to become a hurricane during the night while passing northeast of Puerto Rico.
Federal judge rules Cornel West will be on North Carolina ballot this fall
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge rules Cornel West will be on North Carolina ballot this fall
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that independent presidential candidate Cornel West must be on North Carolina's ballot for the November election, ruling that the state's logic to keep West off the ballot was flawed.
Federal judge approves disputed Chicago DNC protest route for thousands
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge approves disputed Chicago DNC protest route for thousands
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A planned protest expected to draw thousands of participants during the Democratic National Convention will have to use the current route provided Chicago officials, a federal judge ruled Monday.
UAW complaint accuses Trump, Musk of threatening union workers during X event
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
UAW complaint accuses Trump, Musk of threatening union workers during X event
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Officials for the United Automobile Workers union say former President Donald Trump and Tesla founder Elon Musk illegally threatened union workers who might go on strike Monday night.
Starbucks names former Chipotle executive Brian Niccol new CEO
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Starbucks names former Chipotle executive Brian Niccol new CEO
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Starbucks announced Tuesday that Chipotle chairman and CEO Brian Niccol will become its new chair and CEO next month.
White House unveils $100M in funding to boost construction of new, affordable housing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House unveils $100M in funding to boost construction of new, affordable housing
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A series of new federal reforms and a list of other actions were unveiled aimed to drive-up housing construction in the U.S. to build on already-historic levels new housing driven by a pandemic-era boom.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address
Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
Officials identify helicopter pilot who crashed into Australian hotel
Officials identify helicopter pilot who crashed into Australian hotel
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
Biden announces $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
Biden announces $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement