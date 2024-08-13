Rep. Steny Hoyer suffers 'mild' stroke, responding well to treatment

Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, suffered a "mild ischemic stroke" over the weekend and has "no lingering symptoms," his office announced Tuesday. Hoyer, 85, is the former House majority leader and serves on the Appropriations Committee. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Maryland Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer suffered a "mild" stroke over the weekend and is responding well to treatment, his office announced Tuesday. "On Sunday night, Aug. 11, Rep. Steny Hoyer experienced a mild ischemic stroke and sought medical treatment," his spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin said in a statement. Advertisement

"Mr. Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms. He is expected to resume his normal schedule next week. Mr. Hoyer's wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team," Mulkerrin added.

An ischemic stroke "occurs when a blood clot blocks the blood flow in an artery within the brain," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hoyer, 85, is the former House majority leader and represents Maryland's 5th Congressional District. He stepped down from House Democratic leadership in November 2022, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after more than two decades.

Hoyer has continued serving as a rank-and-file lawmaker on the Appropriations Committee.

"I am so glad to hear that my dear friend, Congressman Steny Hoyer, is recovering well after experiencing a mild stroke this weekend," Angela Alsobrooks, who is running for U.S. Senate in Maryland, wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

Advertisement

"We are all wishing you a speedy recovery and know you will be back delivering for Marylanders, as you always have, very soon!"