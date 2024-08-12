Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2024 / 2:09 PM / Updated at 3:44 AM

Tropical Storm Ernesto heads for Leeward Islands

By Allen Cone & Darryl COote
Tropical Storm Ernesto, which became the fifth named storm of the hurricane season on Monday, was expected to travel over the Leeward Islands early Tuesday. Photo courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Tropical Storm Ernesto, which became the fifth named storm of the hurricane season on Monday, was expected to travel over the Leeward Islands early Tuesday. Photo courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Ernesto was heading for the Leeward Islands early Tuesday, hours after it became the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

In its 2 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center located Ernesto about 100 miles southeast of Antigua and 385 miles east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, maintaining the same strength it had when declared a tropical storm at 5 p.m. Monday.

NHC said the storm is expected to move over the Leeward Islands in the next few hours.

Related

After moving over portions of the Leeward islands Tuesday morning, Ernesto is expected to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Tuesday night. Ernesto is then forecast to turn northward over the western Atlantic.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla; Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, Sint Maarteen British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra.

Advertisement

"Ernesto is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Leeward Islands beginning early Tuesday and to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by late Tuesday," the NHC said in a discussion on the system, warning that heavy rainfall may cause "considerable flash flooding and mudslides" in areas of the Leeward and Virgin islands through Wednesday and over Puerto Rico late Tuesday into Thursday.

In the Leeward and Virgin islands, Ernesto is expected to produce 4 to 6 inches of rain and 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches over Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi mobilized the Puerto Rico National Guard on Monday. And the start of the school year was delayed.

Plans are underway in several Puerto Rican communities regarding the availability of supplies, backup services and flood mitigation.

"After the experience with Hurricane María, we have established that immediately there is a particular event there is a group of employees already duly assigned to throw themselves [into the streets] and attend to the main roads," Aibonito Mayor William Alicea told El Nuevo. "The problem is that people go crazy removing debris."

Hurricane Maria in 2018 caused an estimated $90 billion in damage in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, NHC said. Maria was the most destructive hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in modern times and the third costliest hurricane in U.S. history behind Katrina and Harvey.

Advertisement

Maria also knocked down 80% of Puerto Rico's utility poles and all transmission lines, resulting in loss of power to essentially all of the island's 3.4 million residents. Nearly all cellphone and municipal water supplies also were knocked out.

Ernesto Morales, a National Weather Service meteorologist and warnings coordinator, told The San Juan Daily Star, the atmospheric system could cause rains, floods, landslides and dangerous maritime conditions.

Debby was a Category 1 storm that made landfall in the Florida Panhandle and then moved through the U.S. Atlantic Coast last week.

Beryl struck parts of the Caribbean, the Yucatán Peninsula and the Gulf Coast of the United States in late June and early July.

Two tropical storms were in the Gulf of Mexico in June: Cindy and Alberto.

Latest Headlines

Police hunt suspect after Trump's Va. campaign office burgled
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police hunt suspect after Trump's Va. campaign office burgled
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Ashburn, Va., campaign office of Donald Trump was burgled, according to authorities who are searching for a White male suspect.
Ex-Cornell student gets 21 months for threatening to kill university's Jewish community
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Cornell student gets 21 months for threatening to kill university's Jewish community
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A former Cornell University student has been sentenced to nearly two years behind federal bars for posting threats online targeting his school's Jewish community.
Trump, Musk talk assassination attempt, immigration, inflation in 'conversation' on X
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump, Musk talk assassination attempt, immigration, inflation in 'conversation' on X
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's 2-hour live conversation Monday night with X billionaire owner Elon Musk covered his assassination attempt, immigration, inflation, crime, his indictments and the threat of World War III.
Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A judge ruled Monday against independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s petition to appear on New York's general election ballot, citing the address he gave as a "sham."
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Melissa Jean Allen Avila, a 55-year-old woman in North Carolina, has been arrested in the death of a newborn girl found in a Southern California dumpster 37 years ago, according to the Riverside Police Department.
No major damage, injuries reported as 4.4 magnitude quake strikes near LA
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
No major damage, injuries reported as 4.4 magnitude quake strikes near LA
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- An earthquake on Monday afternoon hit southern California, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.
Manslaughter trial starts in shooting death of Florida neighbor
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Manslaughter trial starts in shooting death of Florida neighbor
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jury selection began Monday in the manslaughter trial of a White woman in Florida accused of shooting through her closed front door and killing her Black neighbor in 2023.
Military service members now have online feedback option for issues with private housing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Military service members now have online feedback option for issues with private housing
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense on Monday announced the launch of a feedback system on privatized military housing. In May, Mother Jones and the Project on Government Oversight detailed fraud and mismanagement at housing.
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, 87, back in hospital in New Jersey
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, 87, back in hospital in New Jersey
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., an 87-year-old U.S. House member from New Jersey seeking re-election, was taken to as hospital from a rehabilitation facility in the state.
North Dakota voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
North Dakota voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- North Dakota voters in November will be able to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11-year-old girl, woman stabbed in London; one man arrested
11-year-old girl, woman stabbed in London; one man arrested
Russia's Belgorod region evacuates 14,000 people as Ukrainian incursion gathers momentum
Russia's Belgorod region evacuates 14,000 people as Ukrainian incursion gathers momentum
Trump, Musk talk assassination attempt, immigration, inflation in 'conversation' on X
Trump, Musk talk assassination attempt, immigration, inflation in 'conversation' on X
Greek capital on high alert as forest fire flames as high as 80 feet approach Athens
Greek capital on high alert as forest fire flames as high as 80 feet approach Athens
White House proposes efforts to ease consumer 'headaches and hassles'
White House proposes efforts to ease consumer 'headaches and hassles'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement