Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2024 / 5:36 PM

Federal judge approves disputed Chicago DNC protest route for thousands

By Mike Heuer
An aerial photo shows the United Center in Chicago where the 2024 Democratic National Convention starts Monday and ends on Aug. 22. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
An aerial photo shows the United Center in Chicago where the 2024 Democratic National Convention starts Monday and ends on Aug. 22. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A planned protest expected to draw thousands of participants during the Democratic National Convention will have to use the current route provided Chicago officials, a federal judge ruled Monday.

U.S. Northern Illinois District Judge Andrea Wood ruled the current route near the convention's site at the United Center enables protesters to "speak near their intended audience" and does not violate their First Amendment rights.

Advertisement

Wood said the lawsuit ultimately regards the protest organizers not getting the "exact route" they wanted during the DNC event that runs from Monday through Aug. 22.

"This falls well short of a First Amendment violation," Wood wrote in a 24-page ruling.

Related

She said Chicago officials have a significant interest in keeping the protesters under control to ensure event security and safety for its participants.

"The need to maintain an accessible route to and from the United Center in case of emergency constitutes a separate significant governmental interest," Wood wrote.

Wood also cited the potential for injury to protesters as a factor in maintaining a reasonable distance from the United Center.

Workers are erecting an iron fence around the United Center and McCormick Place complex in Chicago to help thwart any potential political violence.

Advertisement

"Allowing a crowd of that size ... to march directly alongside an unyielding barrier -- no matter how much of the street is available for pedestrian use -- poses an obvious risk of injury," Wood wrote.

Chicago Police Superintended Larry Snelling on Monday said the police won't allow protesters to come to Chicago and "destroy the city."

Protest organizers filed the federal lawsuit seeking to amend the route so they could get closer to the United Center and to enable potentially thousands of protesters to participate.

The current route running from Chicago's Union Park to the city's Park 578 is too short and winds too much, which would create a "log jam" for tens of thousands of protesters, U.S.-Palestinian Community Network chair Hatem Abudayyeh said.

Protest organizers estimate 25,000 protesters will converge on the event and said the approved route would cause congestion problems, but Wood cited safety as a significant factor in her ruling.

City officials initially offered a protest route in Grant Park that is located 3 miles from the United Center but in June changed the route to make it adjacent to the United Center.

The approved route enables protesters to gather at Union Park on Chicago's near-west side and proceed on a route that takes them along Washington Boulevard to Hermitage Avenue and past a small park near the United Center before turning east onto Lake Street and heading back to Union Park.

Advertisement

The protest organizers want a wider and longer route that would enable them to stay on Washington Boulevard longer and hold a rally close to the United Center.

Latest Headlines

Ernesto expected to become hurricane soon while passing Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ernesto expected to become hurricane soon while passing Puerto Rico
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- As Tropical Storm Ernesto headed toward the Virgin Islands late Tuesday, National Hurricane Center forecasters say they expect the storm to become a hurricane during the night while passing northeast of Puerto Rico.
Federal judge rules Cornel West will be on North Carolina ballot this fall
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Federal judge rules Cornel West will be on North Carolina ballot this fall
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that independent presidential candidate Cornel West must be on North Carolina's ballot for the November election, ruling that the state's logic to keep West off the ballot was flawed.
UAW complaint accuses Trump, Musk of threatening union workers during X event
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
UAW complaint accuses Trump, Musk of threatening union workers during X event
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Officials for the United Automobile Workers union say former President Donald Trump and Tesla founder Elon Musk illegally threatened union workers who might go on strike Monday night.
Starbucks names former Chipotle executive Brian Niccol new CEO
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Starbucks names former Chipotle executive Brian Niccol new CEO
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Starbucks announced Tuesday that Chipotle chairman and CEO Brian Niccol will become its new chair and CEO next month.
Biden to announce $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden to announce $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to award $150 million in funds to develop technologies that will help cancer tumor removal more successful on Tuesday, the White House said.
White House unveils $100M in funding to boost construction of new, affordable housing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House unveils $100M in funding to boost construction of new, affordable housing
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A series of new federal reforms and a list of other actions were unveiled aimed to drive-up housing construction in the U.S. to build on already-historic levels new housing driven by a pandemic-era boom.
FAA announces $566.4 million in airport improvement grants
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FAA announces $566.4 million in airport improvement grants
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration will award $566.4 million in grants to nearly 300 projects to improve airports around the country, the Department of Transportation said.
Stocks get boost as U.S. July wholesale prices rose 0.2%; slower than expected
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Stocks get boost as U.S. July wholesale prices rose 0.2%; slower than expected
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The producer price index, a key indicator of wholesale inflation, rose slower than expected last month and inched ever closer to the year-to-year Federal Reserve benchmark, according to the Labor Department on Tuesday.
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was found guilty Monday evening by a jury in connection to an election security breach at her office in 2021, the Colorado attorney general said.
Police hunt suspect after Trump's Va. campaign office burgled
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Police hunt suspect after Trump's Va. campaign office burgled
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Ashburn, Va., campaign office of Donald Trump was burgled, according to authorities who are searching for a White male suspect.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address
Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
Officials identify helicopter pilot who crashed into Australian hotel
Officials identify helicopter pilot who crashed into Australian hotel
Police hunt suspect after Trump's Va. campaign office burgled
Police hunt suspect after Trump's Va. campaign office burgled
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement