Authorities in Virginia are searching for a White male suspect in connection the Sunday's break-in at a Donald Trump campaign office. Photo courtesy of Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office/ Release

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Ashburn, Va., campaign office of Donald Trump was burgled, according to authorities who are searching for a White male suspect. The break-in of the building in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place was reported at about 9 p.m. EDT Sunday, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the following day that identified the office as being leased by the Trump campaign and also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee. Advertisement

Screen captures taken from surveillance footage of the crime show authorities are searching for a White man dressed in dark clothing and wearing a dark baseball cap. He is seen carrying a backpack on his front when he entered the office.

Sheriff Mike Chapman of Loudoun County said that it's "rare" for the office of any political campaign or party to be broken into.

"We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind," he said.

Ashburn is located about 35 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

