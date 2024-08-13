Trending
Aug. 13, 2024 / 11:49 PM

Missourians to vote on abortion enshrinement in November

By Darryl Coote
Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft announced Tuesday that a question will be added to November's ballot on whether to enshire abortion rights into the state's Constitution. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Come November, Missouri voters will decide whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the state's Constitution, the Missouri secretary of state said Tuesday.

Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft announced in a statement the certification of a petition filed with his office that had met the signature requirements to put the Right to Reproduction Freedom initiative on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

According to language for the ballot presented by Ashcroft's office, voters will be asked if they want to amend the Missouri Constitution to remove the state's abortion ban, establish a right to make decisions about reproductive healthcare, allow regulation of reproductive healthcare to improve the health of the patient and bar government discrimination against physicians providing reproductive healthcare or those seeking such care.

"This a major step forward for our campaign and for Missourians who want to end our state's cruel abortion ban," Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, said in a statement in celebration that her coalition's initiative was accepted.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom was behind the push to add the abortion enshrinement question to the ballot, and achieved its goal by collecting more than 380,000 signatures from all 114 Missourian counties, it said.

Missouri is one of 13 states with abortion bans triggered by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court's decision to revoke federal protections for the medical practice with the overturning of Roe vs. Wade in June of 2022.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, Missouri's prohibition is among the nation's most restrictive as the controversial medical procedure is completely banned with very limited exceptions. The law went into enforcement on June 24, 2022, the day of the high-court ruling.

The ruling came down amid a GOP-led movement to restrict and ban abortions, which has been met with a counter-movement seeking to make legal protections to abortion again the law of the land.

Missouri now joins at least 11 states to have placed abortion rights on November's ballot, according to KFF, the leading U.S. health policy organization formerly know as The Kaiser Family Foundation.

