FAA announces $566.4 million in airport improvement grants

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a television interview at the White House on July 23. He helped announce a new round of infrastructure improvements for airports. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it would award $566.4 million in grants to nearly 300 projects to improve airports around the country, the Department of Transportation said. The grants, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will support projects in 47 states, according to the FAA. They will be used for various projects, from airport planning and development, sustainability initiatives, terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades and safety enhancements. Advertisement

"As Americans fly in record numbers, the Biden-Harris administration is improving our nation's airports to make travel more convenient for passengers," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The Transportation Department said about half of the country's airports have received grants for upgrades.

"We're helping ensure traveler safety by upgrading every part of airfield operations, from better runway and taxiway configuration vivid signage, better lighting and improved pavement markings," FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta Griffin, said.

Some projects that have already been included are a terminal expansion at the Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina, a new $8.4 million yard for a new Air Cargo apron at the Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, and a new taxiway at the San Diego International Airport.

Advertisement

In April, the FAA announced $148.3 million in airport projects in 28 states and Guam, helping some 70 airports complete vital infrastructure projects to improve safety and efficiency. The Biden administration has now dedicated $9 billion to Airport Infrastructure Grants from the infrastructure law.