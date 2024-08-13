FAA announces $566.4 million in airport improvement grants

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it would award $566.4 million in grants to nearly 300 projects to improve airports around the country, the Department of Transportation said.
The grants, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will support projects in 47 states, according to the FAA. They will be used for various projects, from airport planning and development, sustainability initiatives, terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades and safety enhancements.