Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2024 / 5:46 PM

Federal judge rules Cornel West will be on North Carolina ballot this fall

By Chris Benson
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle granted an emergency injunction to direct the North Carolina State Board of Elections to certify Cornel West’s (seen in 2015 at a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa) Justice for All political party and its place, along with West, on November’s ballot. File Photo by Steve Pope/UPI
1 of 2 | On Monday, U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle granted an emergency injunction to direct the North Carolina State Board of Elections to certify Cornel West’s (seen in 2015 at a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa) Justice for All political party and its place, along with West, on November’s ballot. File Photo by Steve Pope/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that independent presidential candidate Cornel West must be on North Carolina's ballot for the November election, ruling that the state's logic to keep West off the ballot was flawed.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle granted an emergency injunction to direct the North Carolina State Board of Elections to certify West's Justice for All political party and its place, along with West, on November's ballot in the swing-state.

Advertisement

This week's decision comes after a group of West supporters made a legal challenge to the board's original decision to deny ballot access.

"The board effectively disenfranchised over 17,000 North Carolina voters who signed petitions to certify JFA as a new political party on flawed, highly suspect grounds," Boyle said.

Related

Meanwhile, North Carolina's board of elections told The Hill its attorneys currently are reviewing Boyle's decision. However, the ballot printing process begins mid-August and the first absentee ballots will be sent Sept. 6 to North Carolina voters.

Advertisement

Boyle's ruling contends that plaintiffs Johnny Thomas Ortiz II, Jimmie Gregory Rogers Jr. and Weldon Murphy were among thousands of North Carolina voters who signed petitions in order to certify JFA as a political party in the state and appear on this year's election ballot.

Clear Choice Action, a Democrat-aligned group that files legal challenges for third-party ballot access, first brought it on JFA and West. West supporters claim the majority Democrat election board members had been overly reliant on the evidence given by CCA.

The board cited issues with petition gathering and potential fraud in JFA's signature collection methods.

The lawsuit filed in federal court accused the state's election board of violating JFA party members' "core First Amendment rights as voters and citizens who wish to grow and develop a new political party in North Carolina." Boyle agreed, calling the board's action "a severe burden on First Amendment rights."

"Narrow tailoring requires a scalpel; the board used a blunt instrument," the judge wrote.

In a July meeting, the North Carolina Board of Elections voted 4-1 to allow ballot access for fellow Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr's We The People Party, after originally denying it, at the same meeting it denied West and Justice For All.

Advertisement

The newly-formed JFA "submitted more validated signatures than needed under the relevant statute, and its submissions were timely," the ruling states. "But the North Carolina State Board of Elections deemed JFA's petitions not sufficient and voted not to certify JFA as a new political party."

It outlines how JFA leaders began efforts in January to gather the needed 13,865 verified signatures in order to meet the May 17 deadline for the county boards of elections, submitting most sheets to county boards around the end of April beginning of May.

"JFA ultimately submitted 17,141 verified signatures, thus clearing that threshold a cushion of over 3,200 signatures."

This arrives as a separate but similar petition challenge hearing for West is set to take place Wednesday afternoon in Maine for the former Green Party candidate.

But an official with North Carolina's Justice for All party called it a "monumental day" for JFA and supporters of a "diverse political representation."

"The court's decision to allow our candidates on the ballot is not just a win for JFA but a victory for every North Carolinian who believes in the power of choice and the strength of democracy," the state's JFA Co-Chair Italo Medelius said in a statement.

Advertisement

If Boyle's decision stands as is come November, then two third-party candidates for president will be on the North Carolina ballot in addition to the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Latest Headlines

Federal judge approves disputed Chicago DNC protest route for thousands
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Federal judge approves disputed Chicago DNC protest route for thousands
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A planned protest expected to draw thousands of participants during the Democratic National Convention will have to use the current route provided Chicago officials, a federal judge ruled Monday.
UAW complaint accuses Trump, Musk of threatening union workers during X event
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
UAW complaint accuses Trump, Musk of threatening union workers during X event
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Officials for the United Automobile Workers union say former President Donald Trump and Tesla founder Elon Musk illegally threatened union workers who might go on strike Monday night.
Starbucks names former Chipotle executive Brian Niccol new CEO
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Starbucks names former Chipotle executive Brian Niccol new CEO
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Starbucks announced Tuesday that Chipotle chairman and CEO Brian Niccol will become its new chair and CEO next month.
Biden to announce $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden to announce $150 million investment in new cancer surgery technologies
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to award $150 million in funds to develop technologies that will help cancer tumor removal more successful on Tuesday, the White House said.
White House unveils $100M in funding to boost construction of new, affordable housing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House unveils $100M in funding to boost construction of new, affordable housing
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A series of new federal reforms and a list of other actions were unveiled aimed to drive-up housing construction in the U.S. to build on already-historic levels new housing driven by a pandemic-era boom.
FAA announces $566.4 million in airport improvement grants
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FAA announces $566.4 million in airport improvement grants
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration will award $566.4 million in grants to nearly 300 projects to improve airports around the country, the Department of Transportation said.
Tropical Storm Ernesto strengthens on path toward Virgin Islands
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Ernesto strengthens on path toward Virgin Islands
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Ernesto was nearing Guadeloupe in the Leeward Islands early Tuesday, forecasters said hours after the system became the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Stocks get boost as U.S. July wholesale prices rose 0.2%; slower than expected
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Stocks get boost as U.S. July wholesale prices rose 0.2%; slower than expected
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The producer price index, a key indicator of wholesale inflation, rose slower than expected last month and inched ever closer to the year-to-year Federal Reserve benchmark, according to the Labor Department on Tuesday.
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was found guilty Monday evening by a jury in connection to an election security breach at her office in 2021, the Colorado attorney general said.
Police hunt suspect after Trump's Va. campaign office burgled
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Police hunt suspect after Trump's Va. campaign office burgled
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Ashburn, Va., campaign office of Donald Trump was burgled, according to authorities who are searching for a White male suspect.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address
Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
Colorado election clerk convicted in voting machine security breach case
Trump, Musk talk assassination attempt, immigration, inflation in 'conversation' on X
Trump, Musk talk assassination attempt, immigration, inflation in 'conversation' on X
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
Officials identify helicopter pilot who crashed into Australian hotel
Officials identify helicopter pilot who crashed into Australian hotel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement