Fast-moving weather disturbance puts Puerto Rico under tropical storm warning

By Clyde Hughes
A National Weather Service image released on Monday shows the storm system that the service believes will turn into a tropical storm soon and will threaten Puerto Rico and other islands in the region. Photo courtesy of National Hurricane Center
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service on Monday issued a tropical storm warning for the yet-to-be-named disturbance that is targeting the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The fast-moving disturbance, which is about 435 miles east-southeast of Antigua, is currently moving west at 26 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Also listed in the tropical storm warning released just before noon on Monday included St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Barbuda, Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, Vieques and Culebra.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to strengthen over the next few days as its speed slows down in the Atlantic and Caribbean.

"On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move across portions of the Leeward Islands late [Monday] or Tuesday and approach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday evening," the center said.

"Then, the disturbance is forecast to move away from Puerto Rico over the western Atlantic midweek. The disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression later [Monday] or tonight and a tropical storm as it nears the Leeward Islands.

The National Hurricane Center said there is a 90% chance of a formation change and could produce a storm surge of more than three feet once it starts reaching land.

"Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin spreading over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday night or early Wednesday," the center said. "Swells generated by the system will likely begin to affect portions of Leeward Island beginning [Monday night].

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

The latest disturbance appears to come from one of the surviving tropical waves of low pressure that traveled from the Indian Ocean across Africa into the Atlantic last week. Meteorologists started sounding the alarm bells before last weekend about the chance of one or more of the waves transforming into the next storm that could hit the United States.

