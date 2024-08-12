Trending
Aug. 12, 2024 / 11:00 PM

Judge invalidates RFK Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State over 'sham' address

By Darryl Coote
A judge on Monday invalidated Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy petition for New York State, ordering his name to be removed from its general election ballot. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A judge ruled Monday against independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s petition to appear on New York's general election ballot, citing the address he gave as a "sham."

Judge Christina Ryba in Albany County Supreme Court invalidated Kennedy's petition filed with the New York State Board of Elections, which she also directed to not print his name on official ballots to be used in the Nov. 5 election.

Kennedy is known to have lived for decades in New York, but now resides in California with his wife, Cheryl Hines. The lawsuit filed against his bid in the state by Clear Choice Action, a liberal, Democrat Party-aligned Super PAC, challenged that he did not live at the New York address he listed on the nominating petitions.

The address he submitted was 84 Croton Lake Road. Kennedy testified during the four-day trial, which began last week, that he has a vehicle registered in New York and is licensed to practice law in the state where he is also able to vote. He told the court that he had only slept at the residence he listed once about three weeks to a month earlier.

"Based upon the clear and convincing credible evidence presented in this case, the court finds that the 84 Croton Lake Road address listed on the nominating petition was not Kennedy's bona fide and legitimate residence but merely a 'sham' address that he assumed for the purpose of maintaining his voter registration and furthering his own political aspirations in this state," Ryba wrote in the ruling.

"Using a friend's address for political and voting purposes, while barely stepping foot on the premises, does not equate to residency under the Election Law," she continued. "To hold otherwise would establish a dangerous precedent and open the door to the fraud and political mischief that the Election law residency rules were designed to prevent."

Kennedy, a environmental lawyer, said he will appeal the decision.

"The Democrats are showing contempt for democracy," he said in a statement. "They aren't confident they can win at the ballot box, so they are trying to stop voters from having a choice. We will appeal and we will win."

The four-day trial ended Thursday as Kennedy attempts to gain access to the ballots of all states. On Friday, he officially secured a spot on the ballot in Texas, making it it the 17 state to do so, though his campaign states he has secured enough signatures for ballot access in 46 states.

Monday's ruling, however, may have wide-ranging implications as presidential candidates must use the same address on their nominating petitions in all states.

The Democratic National Committee called Kennedy after the decision was issued a "fraud through and through."

"Throughout the course of the trial, RFK Jr. was repeatedly called out for lies he told under oath in an attempt to mislead the public about his spoiler candidacy," it said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Melissa Jean Allen Avila, a 55-year-old woman in North Carolina, has been arrested in the death of a newborn girl found in a Southern California dumpster 37 years ago, according to the Riverside Police Department.
Ernesto forms as fifth named storm of Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ernesto forms as fifth named storm of Atlantic hurricane season
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Ernesto became the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season on Monday as the National Hurricane Center forecast storm conditions for several Caribbean islands.
Elon Musk interview with Trump delayed, hit with 'massive attack' on X
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Elon Musk interview with Trump delayed, hit with 'massive attack' on X
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's conversation on Monday night with X billionaire owner Elon Musk is getting a late start due to technical difficulties on the social-media platform.
No major damage, injuries reported as 4.4 magnitude quake strikes near LA
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
No major damage, injuries reported as 4.4 magnitude quake strikes near LA
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- An earthquake on Monday afternoon hit southern California, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.
Manslaughter trial starts in shooting death of Florida neighbor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Manslaughter trial starts in shooting death of Florida neighbor
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jury selection began Monday in the manslaughter trial of a White woman in Florida accused of shooting through her closed front door and killing her Black neighbor in 2023.
Military service members now have online feedback option for issues with private housing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Military service members now have online feedback option for issues with private housing
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense on Monday announced the launch of a feedback system on privatized military housing. In May, Mother Jones and the Project on Government Oversight detailed fraud and mismanagement at housing.
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, 87, back in hospital in New Jersey
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, 87, back in hospital in New Jersey
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., an 87-year-old U.S. House member from New Jersey seeking re-election, was taken to as hospital from a rehabilitation facility in the state.
North Dakota voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
North Dakota voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- North Dakota voters in November will be able to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older.
With purchase of 4 new ships, Disney Cruise Line will expand fleet to 13
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
With purchase of 4 new ships, Disney Cruise Line will expand fleet to 13
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Disney Cruise Line plans to expand its fleet to 13 ships with the announcement of the order of four new vessels.
White House proposes efforts to ease consumer 'headaches and hassles'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
White House proposes efforts to ease consumer 'headaches and hassles'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday announced proposed rule changes across several departments to streamline customer service experiences and prevent cumbersome waits and processes to cancel services or get refunds.
