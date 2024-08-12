North Dakota voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana

If approved by a majority of North Dakota voters, a measure would allow the production, processing and sale of marijuana, in addition to the possession and use of various forms, by individuals 21 years and older. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- North Dakota voters in November will be able to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. On Monday, Secretary of State Michael Howe, a Republican, reviewed and accepted petitions submitted to his office to place the measure on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. Advertisement

The 18,964 signatures were 3,382 over the required threshold of 15,582 needed to qualify for the ballot. On July 8, 3,420 submitted signatures were rejected due to incorrect or insufficient information, Howe said.

If approved by a majority of voters, the measure would allow the production, processing and sale of marijuana, in addition to the possession and use of various forms, by individuals 21 years and older.

Under the proposed law, those of legal age could possess an ounce of marijuana flower, four grams of concentrate and edible products up to 1,500 milligrams. Residents also could grow as many as three marijuana plants, with a limit of six per household.

Regulators would need to establish rules to implement the law by Oct. 1, 2025. Up to seven cannabis manufacturers and 18 retailers would be allowed.

The state's residents in 2018 and 2022 rejected passage of recreational marijuana.

Advertisement

The independent political action committee Brighter Future Alliance found that 57 percent of voters are against the cannabis reform measure, compared with 43 percent who are in favor.

Currently use by people under 21 is a low-level misdemeanor in North Dakota.

Voters in the state approved medical marijuana in 2016.

Recreational marijuana measures also are on the ballot this year in South Dakota, Florida and Nebraska.

Florida's amendment will require 60% for approval. Only three states have approved the measure with at least 60%: New Jersey and Arizona in 2020, and Maryland in 2022.

Twenty-four states have legalized recreational marijuana for adults, plus the District of Columbia. Last Tuesday, dispensary sales began in Ohio.

Last year, voters in Oklahoma rejected a legalization measure.

And 38 states and the District of Columbia have approved medical marijuana use.

The federal government in April began a process to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous substance. It has remained classified as a Schedule I controlled substance since 1970.