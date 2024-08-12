Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2024 / 9:41 PM

North Carolina woman arrested 37 years after newborn's body found in California dumpster

By Allen Cone
Melissa Jean Allen Avila, a 55-year-old woman in North Carolina, has been arrested in the death of a newborn girl found in a California dumpster 37 years ago, according to the Riverside Police Department. Photo courtesy Riverside Police Department in California
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A 55-year-old woman in North Carolina has been arrested in the death of a newborn girl found in a Southern California dumpster 37 years ago, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Melissa Jean Allen Avila, who was 19 at the time of the baby's death, was arrested in Shelby, N.C., and extradited to Riverside County. She was booked for first-degree murder on Aug. 5, released on her own recognizance Wednesday and an arraignment was set for Sept. 9, CNN reported.

Detectives don't believe the baby's father had any criminal involvement in the murder.

On Oct. 13, 1987, a man rummaging for recyclables in a dumpster behind a business found a dead newborn, Riverside police said.

Authorities believe she was found a few hours after being born, police said. The death was ruled a homicide.

In 2020, Riverside cold case investigators joined forces with the nonprofit Seasons of Justice and Othram labs to use DNA technology to solve the case.

In 2021, scientists used evidence to build a DNA profile for the unnamed baby, according to Othram.

Forensic genetic genealogy is identified by comparing it to family members who voluntarily submit DNA samples to a database, Othram said. They found potential relatives.

"In 2020, our police department had the staffing and resources to form a cold case homicide unit to go back and look at old cold cases," Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told WCNC. "We exhumed the baby's body, pulled the DNA and through the most advanced DNA technology, and genealogy, we were able to confirm who the mother was." 

Othram, based in Houston, uses technology to help local, state and federal law enforcement agencies across the United States and internationally to solve cases.

"At Othram, we are building the roads and underlying infrastructure that will deliver justice for all cases, everywhere," the company said on its website.

Othram technology and casework inspired the 500th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2021.

"Thanks to the persistent efforts of our investigators and partners, this victim now has an identity, bringing resolution to the case," Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said. "We will remain dedicated to seeking justice for homicide victims and ensuring their families find closure."

Season of Justice provides funds to agencies and families to help solve cold cases through DNA analysis and forensic genealogy.

California's Safe Arms for Newborns law was enacted in 2001 to allow a parent to leave a baby 3 days old or younger at a fire station or hospital emergency room.

