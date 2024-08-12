Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2024 / 6:56 PM

No major damage, injuries reported as 4.4 magnitude quake strikes near LA

One in series of earthquakes in recent weeks.

By Chris Benson
Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Monday afternoon posted to social media that it was monitoring the situation in southern California and that the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services was “coordinating with local authorities to assess any potential damage.” File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Monday afternoon posted to social media that it was monitoring the situation in southern California and that the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services was “coordinating with local authorities to assess any potential damage.” File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- An earthquake on Monday afternoon hit southern California, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

The epicenter of the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the Los Angeles region early Monday afternoon was located near LA's Highland Park neighborhood just a few miles north of the city's downtown.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Fire Department said preliminarily that no injuries had been reported and no major damage was found on local infrastructure, later re-confirmed Monday afternoon by LA Mayor Karen Bass.

"Following the 4.4M earthquake this afternoon, our @LAFD has identified no damage in the City of Los Angeles and is resuming normal operations," Bass posted to social media just before 5 p.m. local time.

Related

"Earthquakes can happen any time," the mayor said as she urged LA residents to prepare for emergency situations.

The 4.4 came after two smaller quakes -- a 1.7 and 1.3 magnitude -- were recorded over the last day, the USGS says.

The governor's office posted to social media in that afternoon it was monitoring the situation in southern California and that the state's office of emergency services was "coordinating with local authorities to assess any potential damage."

Advertisement

Earlier, the local LAPD had warned Los Angeles residents to "be prepared for aftershocks" right after the more "significant" 4.4 magnitude earthquake. It was reported as far away as Rancho Cucamonga, Newport Beach and Victorville. Quick, successive and violent jolts were described as being felt in Pasadena.

However, there is less than a 10% chance that a 5.0 mag or higher aftershock would hit over the next week, according to Cal Tech, adding how many fault lines exist in the area but the earthquake was believed to be located along the lower Elysian Park Fault

Monday's quake was the biggest one in a series of other smaller earthquakes recently recorded in the southern California region in recent weeks, including a 5.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 7 centered near Lamont with a 4.4 aftershock, and was the largest centered in Los Angeles County since February's 4.6 magnitude near Malibu.

It arrived on the first day of school for the more than 600,000 Los Angeles Unified School District students -- the nations' second-largest school district -- and was recorded as it happened on camera with ESPN's Malika Andrews while hosting NBA Today in a Los Angeles television studio.

"We felt it here in headquarters," Los Angeles Fire Captain Erik Scott told Los Angeles Daily News. "It jolted everyone."

Advertisement

In January, magnitude 4.1 offshore earthquake rattled southern California on New Year's Day, seismologists reported.

"When the ground shakes in L.A., we have firefighters in all 106 neighborhood fire stations provide a complete and strategic survey of the area," he added.

Latest Headlines

Manslaughter trial starts in shooting death of Florida neighbor
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Manslaughter trial starts in shooting death of Florida neighbor
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jury selection began Monday in the manslaughter trial of a White woman in Florida accused of shooting through her closed front door and killing her Black neighbor in 2023.
Military service members now have online feedback option for issues with private housing
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Military service members now have online feedback option for issues with private housing
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense on Monday announced the launch of a feedback system on privatized military housing. In May, Mother Jones and the Project on Government Oversight detailed fraud and mismanagement at housing.
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, 87, back in hospital in New Jersey
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, 87, back in hospital in New Jersey
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., an 87-year-old U.S. House member from New Jersey seeking re-election, was taken to as hospital from a rehabilitation facility in the state.
North Dakota voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
North Dakota voters to decide on legalizing recreational marijuana
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- North Dakota voters in November will be able to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and older.
Trump supporter Elon Musk prepares to interview former president on X
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump supporter Elon Musk prepares to interview former president on X
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday night will be live on the social media platform X with its billionaire owner Elon Musk for an interview after he endorsed Trump for reelection.
With purchase of 4 new ships, Disney Cruise Line will expand fleet to 13
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
With purchase of 4 new ships, Disney Cruise Line will expand fleet to 13
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Disney Cruise Line plans to expand its fleet to 13 ships with the announcement of the order of four new vessels.
Fast-moving weather disturbance puts Puerto Rico under tropical storm warning
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fast-moving weather disturbance puts Puerto Rico under tropical storm warning
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service on Monday issued a tropical storm warning for the yet-to-be-named disturbance that is targeting the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
White House proposes efforts to ease consumer 'headaches and hassles'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
White House proposes efforts to ease consumer 'headaches and hassles'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday announced proposed rule changes across several departments to streamline customer service experiences and prevent cumbersome waits and processes to cancel services or get refunds.
Pentagon: U.S. 'strengthening' Middle East military presence amid soaring tensions
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Pentagon: U.S. 'strengthening' Middle East military presence amid soaring tensions
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said it was "strengthening" its force posture in the Middle East, deploying a guided missile submarine and hastening the transit of a carrier strike group to the region amid soaring tensions in the region.
Two killed in suburban Baltimore home explosion
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Two killed in suburban Baltimore home explosion
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and another injured in an explosion Sunday morning that damaged multiple suburban Baltimore residences, authorities said. One house was completely destroyed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

11-year-old girl, woman stabbed in London; one man arrested
11-year-old girl, woman stabbed in London; one man arrested
China condemns killing of Hamas leader, supports Iran in defending security
China condemns killing of Hamas leader, supports Iran in defending security
Russia's Belgorod region evacuates 14,000 people as Ukrainian incursion gathers momentum
Russia's Belgorod region evacuates 14,000 people as Ukrainian incursion gathers momentum
Two killed in suburban Baltimore home explosion
Two killed in suburban Baltimore home explosion
Pentagon: U.S. 'strengthening' Middle East military presence amid soaring tensions
Pentagon: U.S. 'strengthening' Middle East military presence amid soaring tensions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement