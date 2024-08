Investigators are working to determine the cause of an explosion in suburban Baltimore Sunday that left at least one person dead. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and another injured after an explosion Sunday morning in suburban Baltimore damaged multiple residences, authorities said. One house was completely destroyed. Officials confirmed that the 73-year-old owner of the home in Bel Air was found dead. The owner had just placed the home on the real estate marketer and was preparing for an open house.

"What I can confirm is that there was an odor of gas in the area. We can confirm BGE was aware of that in the area and we can confirm BGE workers were on scene," Master Deputy Oliver Alkire with the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office told a local TV station.

The blast occurred about 6:42 a.m. ET Sunday, police said. Officials confirmed that crews from Baltimore Gas and Electric had been investigating an issue in the area shortly before the explosion.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office confirmed that one person died, one was injured, and another was still missing.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation.