Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 11, 2024 / 4:33 PM

OpenAI warns against making 'emotional connections' with new chat tech

By Mark Moran
An illustration picture shows the introduction page of ChatGPT, an interactive AI chatbot model trained and developed by OpenAI, on its website in Beijing on March 2023. The developer has warned against making 'emotional connections' with its latest version. EPA-EFE/WU HAO
An illustration picture shows the introduction page of ChatGPT, an interactive AI chatbot model trained and developed by OpenAI, on its website in Beijing on March 2023. The developer has warned against making 'emotional connections' with its latest version. EPA-EFE/WU HAO

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The artificial intelligence company OpenAI is concerned that users may form emotional connections with its chatbots, altering social norms and having false expectations of the software.

AI companies have been working to make their software as human as possible, but are now concerned that people could make emotional investments in the artificial intelligence conversations they are having with chatbots.

Advertisement

OpenAI said in a blog post that it intends to further study the emotional reliance of users on its ChatGPT-4o model, the latest iteration of its chatbot product, after observing early testers saying things like "This is our last day together" and other messages that "might indicate forming connections with the model."

"While these instances appear benign, they signal a need for continued investigation into how these effects might manifest over longer periods of time," the company concluded.

Related

The company theorized that human-like socialization with AI models might affect a person's human interactions and reduce the need for connection with another human, which the company framed as potentially beneficial to "lonely individuals" but possibly damaging to healthy relationships.

In describing its human-like qualities, OpenAI said GPT-4o can respond to audio inputs with an average of 320 milliseconds, which is similar to human response time in a conversation.

Advertisement

"It matches GPT-4 Turbo performance on text in English and code, with significant improvement on text in non-English languages, while also being much faster and 50% cheaper in the API," the company said. "GPT-4o is especially better at vision and audio understanding compared to existing models."

The company uses scorecard ratings to grade risk evaluation and mitigation in several elements of the AI technology, including voice technology, speaker identification, sensitive trait attribution, and other factors, The company rates factors on a scale of Low, Medium, High and Critical. Only factors with a scale of Medium or below can be deployed. Only those with a score of High or below can be developed further.

The company said it is folding what it has learned from previous ChatGPT models into ChatGP-4o to make it as human as possible, but is aware of the risks associated with technology that could become "too human."

Latest Headlines

Ferguson, Mo., officer critically hurt during unrest on anniversary of Brown slaying
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Ferguson, Mo., officer critically hurt during unrest on anniversary of Brown slaying
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An officer in Ferguson, Mo., suffered severe head injuries after clashing with demonstrators at the city's police headquarters on the 10th anniversary of the Michael Brown Jr. slaying, authorities said Saturday.
Debby dissipates but flooding threatens northern East Coast
U.S. News // 1 week ago
Debby dissipates but flooding threatens northern East Coast
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center late Friday ended tracking of Debby, the fourth named tropical storm, after forming one week ago.
Cooler, less humid air coming to Northeast, but issues remain in Debby's wake
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Cooler, less humid air coming to Northeast, but issues remain in Debby's wake
While many rivers continue to rise in the wake of Debby, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a push of cool, dry air from Canada will spread from the Midwest to the central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and New England.
Trump campaign confirms internal documents obtained by hackers, blames Iran
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Trump campaign confirms internal documents obtained by hackers, blames Iran
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's presidential campaign has confirmed some of its internal communication have fallen into the hands of hackers, the Washington publication Politico reported Saturday.
Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The 2024 Democratic presidential ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are set to wrap up their five-day campaign tour of key swing states with a rally in Nevada on Saturday. 
Dual citizen of U.S., Turkey accused of printing classified documents
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dual citizen of U.S., Turkey accused of printing classified documents
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An electrical engineer with dual U.S. and Turkish citizenship has been arrested and charged with mishandling classified documents while working for the U.S. Department of Defense.
U.S. Navy support ship Point Loma christened in Alabama
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Navy support ship Point Loma christened in Alabama
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Austal USA on Saturday officially christened the Point Loma, a U.S. Navy support ship.
Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard located a Russian Navy ship sailing south of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines now says it lost approximately $550 million after it was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to the national CrowdStrike IT outage last month.
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A mechanical issue caused the pilots flying Donald Trump's private plane to make an emergency landing in Billings, Mont., with the former president aboard.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy support ship Point Loma christened in Alabama
U.S. Navy support ship Point Loma christened in Alabama
Trump campaign confirms internal documents obtained by hackers, blames Iran
Trump campaign confirms internal documents obtained by hackers, blames Iran
Ferguson, Mo., officer critically hurt during unrest on anniversary of Brown slaying
Ferguson, Mo., officer critically hurt during unrest on anniversary of Brown slaying
Dual citizen of U.S., Turkey accused of printing classified documents
Dual citizen of U.S., Turkey accused of printing classified documents
Hamas blasts Israel's 'false' narrative around school massacre
Hamas blasts Israel's 'false' narrative around school massacre
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement