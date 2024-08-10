Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2024 / 12:35 PM / Updated at 12:42 PM

Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally

By Simon Druker
A mechanical issue caused the pilots flying Donald Trump’s private plane (pictured 2016) to make an emergency landing in Billings, Mont., with the former president aboard. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
1 of 4 | A mechanical issue caused the pilots flying Donald Trump’s private plane (pictured 2016) to make an emergency landing in Billings, Mont., with the former president aboard. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A mechanical issue caused the pilots flying Donald Trump's private plane to make an emergency landing in Billings, Mont., with the former president aboard.

The Boeing 757 touched down in Billings at 2:29 p.m. MDT Friday.

Advertisement

Officials did not comment on the nature of the mechanical issues but Secret Service agents did a sweep of the entire airport before Trump was able to leave the jet.

Trump then took a smaller private jet to West Yellowstone Airport to attend a planned rally on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman.

Related

The former president was there supporting former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, the Republican candidate for one of the state's Senate seats. Sheehy is running against Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, who announced in February he would seek a fourth term in the tightly-contested district.

The race between Tester and Sheehy has also been one of the most expensive of the election cycle.

"We need the Senate," Trump told the crowd at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse multiple times Friday evening, stressing the importance of the current slim Democratic majority in the upper chamber.

Advertisement

He then shifted his focus, attacking his opponents on the Democratic presidential ticket, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"The people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun-grabbers and human traffickers," Trump told the crowd, painting a picture of a Harris-Walz win Nov. 5.

Trump is planning campaign fundraisers Saturday in Jackson Hole, Wyo., and Aspen, Colo. He then will return to his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Latest Headlines

Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines now says it lost approximately $550 million after it was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to the national CrowdStrike IT outage last month.
Debby dissipates but flooding threatens northern East Coast
U.S. News // 1 week ago
Debby dissipates but flooding threatens northern East Coast
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center late Friday ended tracking of Debby, the fourth named tropical storm, after forming one week ago.
YouTube CEO and tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki dies of Lung cancer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
YouTube CEO and tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki dies of Lung cancer
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Technology pioneer Susan Wojcicki, 56, died Friday after a two-year battle with lung cancer, her family announced.
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles city councilman and state Sen. Nate Holden said that he was the one with Trump in a helicopter ride that made an emergency landing and not former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friends, family, religious and community leaders commemorated the 10th anniversary of the shooting death of Black teenager Michael Brown Jr., by a White police officer in a series of events held Friday in Ferguson, Mo.
Sheriff in Sonya Massey shooting case announces retirement after criticism
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Sheriff in Sonya Massey shooting case announces retirement after criticism
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Sangamon County, Ill., Sheriff Jack Campbell announced his retirement Friday a month after former Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed unarmed Black woman Sonya Massey in her home.
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A California man has drawn a 20-year sentence after being convicted of assaulting police with poles, pepper spray and other objects during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Friday.
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Stellantis said Friday it is cutting a shift at Michigan's Warren Truck Assembly plant as Ram 1500 pickup production ends there. Due to UAW contracts, many of the 2,450 affected workers may shift to other jobs.
Oldest U.S. Latino advocacy group breaks tradition to endorse Harris, Walz
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Oldest U.S. Latino advocacy group breaks tradition to endorse Harris, Walz
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The League of United Latin American Citizens advocacy group broke with its longstanding tradition of not issuing presidential endorsements on Friday to back the Democratic 2024 ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
Microsoft warns of Iranian AI efforts to influence 2024 U.S. presidential election
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Microsoft warns of Iranian AI efforts to influence 2024 U.S. presidential election
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Microsoft warned in a Thursday report that Iran is seeking to influence the U.S. presidential election with cyber AI-enabled campaigns targeting both left-leaning and conservative voters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
Oldest U.S. Latino advocacy group breaks tradition to endorse Harris, Walz
Oldest U.S. Latino advocacy group breaks tradition to endorse Harris, Walz
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement