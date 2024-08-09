Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2024 / 4:30 PM / Updated at 11:10 AM

Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing

By Don Jacobson & Allen Cone
Then-President Donald Trump is shown with Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown and Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom during a visit to a neighborhood in Malibu, Calif., devastated by the Woolsey fire on Nov. 17, 2018. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead/Flickr
Then-President Donald Trump is shown with Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown and Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom during a visit to a neighborhood in Malibu, Calif., devastated by the Woolsey fire on Nov. 17, 2018. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead/Flickr

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles city councilman and state Sen. Nate Holden said that he was the one with Trump in a helicopter ride that made an emergency landing and not former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

During a press conference Thursday, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee told a story that reflected poorly on his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in which he claimed Brown spoke to him negatively about her while they were surviving a close brush with death together during a crash landing in California.

Advertisement

"Willie is the short Black guy living in San Francisco," Holden, 95, said in an interview with Politico late Friday. "I'm a tall Black guy living in Los Angeles. I guess we all look alike," he added.

During the 1990s he said he was trying with Trump to build on the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, the district that Holden represented at the time, according to Politico.

Advertisement

Holden said he met Trump at Trump Tower, en route to Atlantic City, N.J., where they were going to tour the developer's brand new Taj Mahal casino.

Also aboard was Trump's late brother, Robert, the attorney Harvey Freedman and Barbara Res, Trump's former executive vice president of construction and development. Res wrote about it in her book, All Alone on the 68th Floor.

Res said "the pilot let us know he had lost some instruments and we would need to make an emergency landing," she wrote. "By now, the helicopter was shaking like crazy."

After considerable turbulence, they landed safely in New Jersey at an airport where Trump had his commuter helicopters stored.

"[Trump] has also told the helicopter story before, in his 2023 book, Letters to Trump, in which he published letters to him from a number of people, including Brown.

Holden told a Politico reporter nobody discussed Harris.

Brown and Harris dated briefly in the early 1990s when the Democratic nominee was a prosecutor in Alameda County, Calif. Trump's story came after he was asked about the decades-ago relationship between the pair, which Harris' various political opponents have pointed to over the years as being inappropriate.

Advertisement

"Willie was -- he was a little concerned [about Harris]," Trump said while relating his tale of going "down in a helicopter with him."

"So I know him, but I know him pretty well. I mean, I haven't seen him in years. But he told me terrible things about her."

Trump concluded, "He was not a fan of hers very much, at that point."

Then-Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown accompanied Trump during a trip to survey damage caused by the deadly 2018 California wildfires, The New YorkTimes reported Thursday, indicating the former president either confused the two Browns or fabricated the story.

Meanwhile, current Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who also was aboard the helicopter during the 2018 flight, claimed it never made an emergency landing and that none of the passengers onboard were ever in any danger.

"I call complete B.S.," Newsom told the newspaper.

Willie Brown, now 90, told the Times Trump's tale was false, confirming that he had never ridden in a helicopter with the former president, never nearly died in a crash and that he remained an "avid supporter" of Harris.

"You know me well enough to know that if I almost went down in a helicopter with anybody, you would have heard about it!" he said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Debby dissipates but flooding threatens northern East Coast
U.S. News // 1 week ago
Debby dissipates but flooding threatens northern East Coast
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center late Friday ended tracking of Debby, the fourth named tropical storm, after forming one week ago.
Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friends, family, religious and community leaders commemorated the 10th anniversary of the shooting death of Black teenager Michael Brown Jr., by a White police officer in a series of events held Friday in Ferguson, Mo.
Sheriff in Sonya Massey shooting case announces retirement after criticism
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Sheriff in Sonya Massey shooting case announces retirement after criticism
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Sangamon County, Ill., Sheriff Jack Campbell announced his retirement Friday a month after former Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed unarmed Black woman Sonya Massey in her home.
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A California man has drawn a 20-year sentence after being convicted of assaulting police with poles, pepper spray and other objects during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Friday.
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Stellantis said Friday it is cutting a shift at Michigan's Warren Truck Assembly plant as Ram 1500 pickup production ends there. Due to UAW contracts, many of the 2,450 affected workers may shift to other jobs.
Oldest U.S. Latino advocacy group breaks tradition to endorse Harris, Walz
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Oldest U.S. Latino advocacy group breaks tradition to endorse Harris, Walz
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The League of United Latin American Citizens advocacy group broke with its longstanding tradition of not issuing presidential endorsements on Friday to back the Democratic 2024 ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Delta Airlines now says it lost approximately $550 after it was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to the national CrowdStrike IT outage last month.
Microsoft warns of Iranian AI efforts to influence 2024 U.S. presidential election
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Microsoft warns of Iranian AI efforts to influence 2024 U.S. presidential election
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Microsoft warned in a Thursday report that Iran is seeking to influence the U.S. presidential election with cyber AI-enabled campaigns targeting both left-leaning and conservative voters.
White House hails success of CHIPS and Science Act on second anniversary
U.S. News // 1 day ago
White House hails success of CHIPS and Science Act on second anniversary
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Tech companies have pledged more than $395 billion in investments in semiconductors and electronics over the two years since the CHIPS and Science Act, creating more than 115,000 jobs, the White House said on Friday.
Texas Gov. Abbott directs hospitals to collect immigration status of patients
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas Gov. Abbott directs hospitals to collect immigration status of patients
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has signed an executive order directing hospitals to collect the immigration status of patients and report healthcare costs incurred by undocumented immigrants to the state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Oldest U.S. Latino advocacy group breaks tradition to endorse Harris, Walz
Oldest U.S. Latino advocacy group breaks tradition to endorse Harris, Walz
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
No survivors after passenger plane with 61 aboard crashes in Brazil
No survivors after passenger plane with 61 aboard crashes in Brazil
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement