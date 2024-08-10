Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2024 / 2:53 PM

Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada

By Don Jacobson
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to wrap up their five-day campaign tour of battleground states Saturday in Las Vegas. File Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to wrap up their five-day campaign tour of battleground states Saturday in Las Vegas. File Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The 2024 Democratic presidential ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are set to wrap up their five-day campaign tour of key swing states with a rally in Nevada on Saturday.

The duo are scheduled to appear at the 19,500-seat Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, capping off their initial of barnstorming tour of battleground states with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona.

Advertisement

On Friday, Walz and Harris staged a rally at a packed Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., where they were introduced by U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz.

Kelly, who was on Harris' shortlist as a possible running mate, proclaimed his support for the Harris-Walz ticket, while Giffords, the survivor of an assassination attempt in 2011, related her story of learning to speak and walk again after the gun violence incident.

Advertisement

"We are living in challenging times," she told the crowd. "We're up to the challenge."

In a theme that was expected to be repeated Saturday in Las Vegas, Harris in Arizona concentrated her attention on the issue of immigration, responding to frequent charges from the GOP ticker of former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio that she "oversaw" the Biden administration's "failed immigration policies" as its "border czar."

Much as Kelly did earlier this year in the Senate, Harris voiced strong support for a bipartisan border security bill brokered by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and backed by President Joe Biden, under which thousands of additional Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection personnel would have been added.

The agreement, however, failed in the Senate in May after Trump urged Republicans not to give Biden a pre-election legislative victory.

"Earlier this year, we had a chance to pass the toughest bipartisan border security bill in decades," Harris said. "But Donald Trump tanked the deal because he thought by doing that it would help win an election. But when I am president, I will sign the bill."

Advertisement

Local and national Republicans kept up their attacks on the Democrats over immigration in Las Vegas on Friday prior to the rally there.

At the state's GOP headquarters in Henderson, Nev., state party chairman Michael McDonald again referred to Harris as the Biden administration's "border czar," asking reporters, "How'd that work out?"

Democrats dispute the characterization that Harris has ever been placed in charge of securing the nation's southern border as a "czar." Rather, they say, in 2021 she was chosen to head a wide-ranging, cross-agency effort to address the root causes of illegal border crossings through diplomatic engagements with Latin American nations such as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Harris this week has sought to toughen her message on immigration with the unveiling of a new ad running in Arizona and Nevada, emphasizing her support of the bipartisan border bill and touting her credentials as a "border state prosecutor."

"Fixing the border is tough, so is Kamala Harris," the ad states.

Kamala Harris chooses Tim Walz as running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks after she and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took the stage at at Temple University in Philadelphia on August 6, 2024 for Harris' first campaign rally after she chose Walz as her running mate. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard located a Russian Navy ship sailing south of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines now says it lost approximately $550 million after it was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to the national CrowdStrike IT outage last month.
Debby dissipates but flooding threatens northern East Coast
U.S. News // 1 week ago
Debby dissipates but flooding threatens northern East Coast
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center late Friday ended tracking of Debby, the fourth named tropical storm, after forming one week ago.
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A mechanical issue caused the pilots flying Donald Trump's private plane to make an emergency landing in Billings, Mont., with the former president aboard.
YouTube CEO and tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki dies of Lung cancer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
YouTube CEO and tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki dies of Lung cancer
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Technology pioneer Susan Wojcicki, 56, died Friday after a two-year battle with lung cancer, her family announced.
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles city councilman and state Sen. Nate Holden said that he was the one with Trump in a helicopter ride that made an emergency landing and not former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friends, family, religious and community leaders commemorated the 10th anniversary of the shooting death of Black teenager Michael Brown Jr., by a White police officer in a series of events held Friday in Ferguson, Mo.
Sheriff in Sonya Massey shooting case announces retirement after criticism
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Sheriff in Sonya Massey shooting case announces retirement after criticism
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Sangamon County, Ill., Sheriff Jack Campbell announced his retirement Friday a month after former Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed unarmed Black woman Sonya Massey in her home.
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A California man has drawn a 20-year sentence after being convicted of assaulting police with poles, pepper spray and other objects during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Friday.
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Stellantis said Friday it is cutting a shift at Michigan's Warren Truck Assembly plant as Ram 1500 pickup production ends there. Due to UAW contracts, many of the 2,450 affected workers may shift to other jobs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement