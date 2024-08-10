Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2024 / 5:10 PM

Dual citizen of U.S., Turkey accused of printing classified documents

By Mike Heuer
A Department of Defense contractor with dual U.S. and Turkish citizenship named Gokhan Gun was arrested Friday and charged with printing and possessing classified documents and other materials. Photo by the U.S. Department of Defense
A Department of Defense contractor with dual U.S. and Turkish citizenship named Gokhan Gun was arrested Friday and charged with printing and possessing classified documents and other materials. Photo by the U.S. Department of Defense

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An electrical engineer with dual U.S. and Turkish citizenship has been arrested and charged with mishandling classified documents while working for the U.S. Department of Defense.

FBI agents arrested Gokhan Gun on Friday and accused him of printing more than 250 documents while working at the Defense Department. Many of the documents are labeled "classified."

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors charged Gun with mishandling classified documents in the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Va.

The FBI says Gun is an electrical engineer who has top-secret clearance at the Defense Department but doesn't have authorization to take classified documents home.

Related

He started printing out documents in May and continued doing so until at least through Wednesday.

Gun became a U.S. citizen in 2021 but was born in Turkey and maintains dual citizenship.

An 11-page FBI complaint says Gun was scheduled to travel to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Thursday morning.

Federal investigators obtained a search warrant for his home in Falls Church, Va., and found him as he tried to leave early before his scheduled flight Thursday.

Federal agents searched a backpack Gun was carrying and found a document labeled "top secret."

Advertisement

Gun allegedly had printed at least 155 pages of documents from the Defense Department's network for classified documents and took home thousands of printed pages of unclassified documents since May.

Gun told FBI investigators his supervisor allowed him to print and take home unclassified documents, and said any documents bearing the "Top Secret" designation had expired as classified documents.

Federal investigators said at least one document printed Wednesday still contained its top-secret markings.

Federal prosecutors said Gun is a flight risk due to his planned travel to Mexico and the seriousness of the charges against him.

His public defender said there's no evidence that he attempted to flee the United States and instead only intended to go fishing in Mexico.

Latest Headlines

Trump campaign confirms internal documents obtained by hackers, blames Iran
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Trump campaign confirms internal documents obtained by hackers, blames Iran
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's presidential campaign has confirmed some of its internal communication have fallen into the hands of hackers, the Washington publication Politico reported Saturday.
Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The 2024 Democratic presidential ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are set to wrap up their five-day campaign tour of key swing states with a rally in Nevada on Saturday. 
U.S. Navy support ship Point Loma christened in Alabama
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Navy support ship Point Loma christened in Alabama
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Austal USA on Saturday officially christened the Point Loma, a U.S. Navy support ship.
Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard located a Russian Navy ship sailing south of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines now says it lost approximately $550 million after it was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to the national CrowdStrike IT outage last month.
Debby dissipates but flooding threatens northern East Coast
U.S. News // 1 week ago
Debby dissipates but flooding threatens northern East Coast
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center late Friday ended tracking of Debby, the fourth named tropical storm, after forming one week ago.
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A mechanical issue caused the pilots flying Donald Trump's private plane to make an emergency landing in Billings, Mont., with the former president aboard.
YouTube CEO and tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki dies of Lung cancer
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
YouTube CEO and tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki dies of Lung cancer
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Technology pioneer Susan Wojcicki, 56, died Friday after a two-year battle with lung cancer, her family announced.
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles city councilman and state Sen. Nate Holden said that he was the one with Trump in a helicopter ride that made an emergency landing and not former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friends, family, religious and community leaders commemorated the 10th anniversary of the shooting death of Black teenager Michael Brown Jr., by a White police officer in a series of events held Friday in Ferguson, Mo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada
Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
Dozens killed in Israeli strike on alleged Hamas militay center in school
Dozens killed in Israeli strike on alleged Hamas militay center in school
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement