Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 10, 2024 / 2:37 PM

Coast Guard locates Russian Navy ship off Alaskan coast

By Simon Druker
The U.S. Coast Guard located a Russian Navy ship sailing south of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska earlier in the week. Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard located a Russian Navy ship sailing south of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska earlier in the week. Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard located a Russian Navy ship sailing south of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.

The Vishnya-class naval vessel was spotted 30 miles south of the chain of islands by the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley Monday, with officials confirming the news Saturday.

Advertisement

Though in international waters, the Russian Federation ship was inside the U.S. Economic Exclusion Zone or EEZ, an area of the ocean that generally extends around 200 nautical miles beyond a country's territorial sea.

There was no communication between the Coast Guard cutter and the Russian Federation vessel, U.S. officials said.

A Coast Guard Lockheed HC-130 long-range search and rescue aircraft joined the 283-foot Medium Endurance Cutter in observing the Russian ship until it exited the EEZ. The Alex Haley is homeported in Kodiak, Alaska.

"This type of monitoring of vessel activity is not outside of the normal," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Vishnya-class vessels were built in the 1980s for the former Soviet Union and are used to gather intelligence.

"As a proud Alaska-homeported cutter, we patrol to uphold maritime governance and a rules-based international order," Alex Haley Cmdr. Steven Baldovsky said in the Coast Guard's statement.

"We met presence with presence to ensure there were no disruptions to U.S. interests in the maritime environment around Alaska."

This is not the first time a foreign military ship has ventured into the American EEZ.

Last month, the Coast Guard encountered multiple military ships in the Bering Sea operated by the People's Republic of China. The three vessels were detected approximately 124 miles north of the Aleutian Islands.

In late July, officials with the North American Aerospace Defense Command confirmed U.S. and Canadian fighter jets intercepted Russian and Chinese bombers operating off the coast of Alaska.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Harris and Walz set to wrap up battleground state tour in Nevada
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The 2024 Democratic presidential ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are set to wrap up their five-day campaign tour of key swing states with a rally in Nevada on Saturday. 
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines now says it lost approximately $550 million after it was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to the national CrowdStrike IT outage last month.
Debby dissipates but flooding threatens northern East Coast
U.S. News // 1 week ago
Debby dissipates but flooding threatens northern East Coast
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center late Friday ended tracking of Debby, the fourth named tropical storm, after forming one week ago.
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A mechanical issue caused the pilots flying Donald Trump's private plane to make an emergency landing in Billings, Mont., with the former president aboard.
YouTube CEO and tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki dies of Lung cancer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
YouTube CEO and tech pioneer Susan Wojcicki dies of Lung cancer
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Technology pioneer Susan Wojcicki, 56, died Friday after a two-year battle with lung cancer, her family announced.
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles city councilman and state Sen. Nate Holden said that he was the one with Trump in a helicopter ride that made an emergency landing and not former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friends, family, religious and community leaders commemorated the 10th anniversary of the shooting death of Black teenager Michael Brown Jr., by a White police officer in a series of events held Friday in Ferguson, Mo.
Sheriff in Sonya Massey shooting case announces retirement after criticism
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Sheriff in Sonya Massey shooting case announces retirement after criticism
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Sangamon County, Ill., Sheriff Jack Campbell announced his retirement Friday a month after former Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed unarmed Black woman Sonya Massey in her home.
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A California man has drawn a 20-year sentence after being convicted of assaulting police with poles, pepper spray and other objects during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Friday.
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Stellantis said Friday it is cutting a shift at Michigan's Warren Truck Assembly plant as Ram 1500 pickup production ends there. Due to UAW contracts, many of the 2,450 affected workers may shift to other jobs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
Chinese satellite launch rocket breaks into hundred of pieces in orbit
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police with flagpole draws 20-year sentence
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
Former Calif. Sen. Nate Holden says he flew with Trump during emergency helicopter landing
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Trump plane forced to make emergency landing ahead of Montana rally
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement