Aug. 9, 2024 / 7:51 PM

Sheriff in Sonya Massey shooting case announces retirement after criticism

By Don Jacobson

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Sangamon County, Ill., Sheriff Jack Campbell announced his retirement Friday a month after former Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed unarmed Black woman Sonya Massey in her home.

In a statement distributed to media outlets, Campbell said he will step down from his elected post at the end of the month.

The sheriff this week came under heavy criticism from Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who called for his resignation due to what he called his failure to see multiple red flags surrounding Greyson, including the fact he had been fired by at least one prior employer before his hiring by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department.

Records obtained by CBS News show Greyson has twice been cited for driving while intoxicated, was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2016 for serious misconduct and had accusations of bullying and abuse of power entered on his Sangamon County personnel file.

Campbell fired Greyson on July 17 for violating use-of-force standards by shooting Massey, who was holding a pan of hot water in the kitchen inside her home after reporting a prowler. The former deputy now stands charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

In his Friday statement Campbell extended condolences to Massey's family and insisted he has been "proactive and transparent, working tirelessly to present all of the facts to the public."

He then blamed the "political climate" for his decision to retire.

"It has become clear that the current political climate has made it nearly impossible for me to continue effectively in my role," he said. "Some individuals would rather see our community divided and in turmoil, than allow me to continue serving as sheriff. The health of me and my family, the sheriff's office, and our community has to be my priority."

