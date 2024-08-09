Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2024 / 11:49 AM

Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million

By Simon Druker
Delta Airlines now says it lost approximately $550 after it was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to the national CrowdStrike IT outage last month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Delta Airlines now says it lost approximately $550 after it was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to the national CrowdStrike IT outage last month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Delta Airlines said it lost approximately $550 after it was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to the national CrowdStrike IT outage last month.

Losses were led by a $380 million decline in revenue driven by refunding customers for canceled flights and further compensating them with cash and Delta SkyMiles rewards, the Atlanta-based carrier said in documents filed Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advertisement

The company's "subsequent operational recovery is estimated at $170 million," although it does expect to spend around $50 million less on fuel costs for the quarter.

Projected year-over-year revenue growth for the quarter ending in September 2024 is expected to be lower by 1.5 points.

Related

The outage related to a software update issued by Texas-based cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike forced Delta to cancel over 7,000 flights over a five-day period beginning July 19.

"An operational disruption of this length and magnitude is unacceptable, and our customers and employees deserve better. Since the incident, our people have returned the operation to an industry-leading position that is consistent with the level of performance our customers expect from Delta," Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said in the company's filing with the SEC.

Advertisement

"We are pursuing legal claims against CrowdStrike and Microsoft to recover damages caused by the outage, which total at least $500 million."

Delta was hit harder by the outage than other major U.S. carriers and is facing a federal class-action lawsuit from passengers who were stranded.

The suit contends Delta at first refused to give some automatic refunds due to canceled flights. It also accuses the airline of offering a partial refund in exchange for passengers signing a waiver releasing the carrier from legal liability.

Microsoft fired back in earlier in the week alleging the airline ignored its offer of help in the fallout of the outage caused by a software update error. Crowdstrike similarly claimed that Delta had failed to respond ot its offers for help.

Attorneys for Microsoft have suggested Delta has not modernized its IT infrastructure like its competitors, contributing to the calamity.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating Delta's response to the outage.

Latest Headlines

Microsoft warns of Iranian AI efforts to influence 2024 U.S. presidential election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Microsoft warns of Iranian AI efforts to influence 2024 U.S. presidential election
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Microsoft warned in a Thursday report that Iran is seeking to influence the U.S. presidential election with cyber AI-enabled campaigns targeting both left-leaning and conservative voters.
Debby downgraded to post-tropical cyclone; floods threaten Carolinas, western Va.
U.S. News // 6 days ago
Debby downgraded to post-tropical cyclone; floods threaten Carolinas, western Va.
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Debby was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday, but the storm remained a threat for heavy rain and flooding from the mid-Atlantic through upstate New York.
White House hails success of CHIPS and Science Act on second anniversary
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House hails success of CHIPS and Science Act on second anniversary
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Tech companies have pledged more than $395 billion in investments in semiconductors and electronics over the two years since the CHIPS and Science Act, creating more than 115,000 jobs, the White House said on Friday.
Texas Gov. Abbott directs hospitals to collect immigration status of patients
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott directs hospitals to collect immigration status of patients
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has signed an executive order directing hospitals to collect the immigration status of patients and report healthcare costs incurred by undocumented immigrants to the state.
Special counsel asks for short delay in Trump's election interference case
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Special counsel asks for short delay in Trump's election interference case
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Donald Trump's federal election interference case, has asked for a delay as his team continues to assess the implications of last month's Supreme Court ruling.
73-year-old gets 2 years for threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his family
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
73-year-old gets 2 years for threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his family
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A 73-year-old Florida man has been sentenced to two years' imprisonement for threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his children, prosecutors said.
Historic schooner Bowdoin completes 4,500-mile voyage
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Historic schooner Bowdoin completes 4,500-mile voyage
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- After an eight-week Arctic trek that covered more than 4,500 miles, the historic schooner Bowdoin, the flagship of Maine Maritime Academy's sailing fleet, arrived in her home port of Castine, Maine.
Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Gabriel Olds has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting three women he dated over the last decade, authorities and prosecutors said.
Flooding still a major concern as Debby moves across the East
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Flooding still a major concern as Debby moves across the East
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Flooding is now the main concern as Debby, now a depression, moves across the Carolinas and into New England. Tens of thousands also remain without power.
Denver officers fired for joking about taking 'target practice' at migrant shelters
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Denver officers fired for joking about taking 'target practice' at migrant shelters
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Three Denver police officers have been fired for messages claiming they could use migrant shelters for "target practice," the police department said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CrossFit Games swimmer drowns during competitive event in Texas
CrossFit Games swimmer drowns during competitive event in Texas
Former N.D. state senator pleads guilty to sex with minor boys in Czech Republic
Former N.D. state senator pleads guilty to sex with minor boys in Czech Republic
Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
Woman dies entangled in baggage conveyer at Chicago's O'Hare airport
Woman dies entangled in baggage conveyer at Chicago's O'Hare airport
Special counsel asks for short delay in Trump's election interference case
Special counsel asks for short delay in Trump's election interference case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement