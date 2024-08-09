Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2024 / 4:30 PM

Trump's Calif. helicopter crash story refuted by those cited in tale

By Don Jacobson
Then-President Donald Trump is shown with Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown and Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom during a visit to a neighborhood in Malibu, Calif., devastated by the Woolsey fire on Nov. 17, 2018. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead/Flickr
Then-President Donald Trump is shown with Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown and Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom during a visit to a neighborhood in Malibu, Calif., devastated by the Woolsey fire on Nov. 17, 2018. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead/Flickr

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's story this week about surviving a helicopter crash landing with former California State Assembly Speaker Willie Brown in 2018 is untrue, those involved told the New York Times.

During a press conference held Thursday, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee told a story that reflected poorly on his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in which he claimed Brown spoke to him negatively about her while they were surviving a close brush with death together during a crash landing in California.

Advertisement

Brown and Harris dated briefly in the early 1990s when the Democratic nominee was a prosecutor in Alameda County, Calif. Trump's story came after he was asked about the decades-ago relationship between the pair, which Harris' various political opponents have pointed to over the years as being inappropriate.

"Willie was -- he was a little concerned [about Harris]," Trump said while relating his tale of going "down in a helicopter with him."

Related

"So I know him, but I know him pretty well. I mean, I haven't seen him in years. But he told me terrible things about her."

Advertisement

Trump concluded, "He was not a fan of hers very much, at that point."

However, the alleged helicopter ride with Willie Brown never happened -- it was rather then-Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown who accompanied Trump during a trip to survey damage caused by the deadly 2018 California wildfires, the Times reported Thursday, indicating the former president either confused the two Browns or fabricated the story.

Meanwhile, current Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who also was aboard the helicopter during the 2018 flight, claimed it never made an emergency landing and that none of the passengers onboard were ever in any danger.

"I call complete B.S.," Newsom told the newspaper.

Willie Brown, now 90, told the Times Trump's tale was false, confirming that he had never ridden in a helicopter with the former president, never nearly died in a crash and that he remained an "avid supporter" of Harris.

"You know me well enough to know that if I almost went down in a helicopter with anybody, you would have heard about it!" he said.

Latest Headlines

Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stellantis announces layoffs as Ram 1500 production ends at Michigan plant
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Stellantis said Friday it is cutting a shift at Michigan's Warren Truck Assembly plant as Ram 1500 pickup production ends there. Due to UAW contracts, many of the 2,450 affected workers may shift to other jobs.
Oldest U.S. Latino advocacy group breaks tradition to endorse Harris, Walz
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oldest U.S. Latino advocacy group breaks tradition to endorse Harris, Walz
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The League of United Latin American Citizens advocacy group broke with its longstanding tradition of not issuing presidential endorsements on Friday to back the Democratic 2024 ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Delta says direct revenue losses from CrowdStrike IT outage total $380 million
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Delta Airlines now says it lost approximately $550 after it was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to the national CrowdStrike IT outage last month.
Microsoft warns of Iranian AI efforts to influence 2024 U.S. presidential election
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Microsoft warns of Iranian AI efforts to influence 2024 U.S. presidential election
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Microsoft warned in a Thursday report that Iran is seeking to influence the U.S. presidential election with cyber AI-enabled campaigns targeting both left-leaning and conservative voters.
Debby downgraded to post-tropical cyclone; floods threaten Carolinas, western Va.
U.S. News // 6 days ago
Debby downgraded to post-tropical cyclone; floods threaten Carolinas, western Va.
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Debby was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday, but the storm remained a threat for heavy rain and flooding from the mid-Atlantic through upstate New York.
White House hails success of CHIPS and Science Act on second anniversary
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House hails success of CHIPS and Science Act on second anniversary
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Tech companies have pledged more than $395 billion in investments in semiconductors and electronics over the two years since the CHIPS and Science Act, creating more than 115,000 jobs, the White House said on Friday.
Texas Gov. Abbott directs hospitals to collect immigration status of patients
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott directs hospitals to collect immigration status of patients
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has signed an executive order directing hospitals to collect the immigration status of patients and report healthcare costs incurred by undocumented immigrants to the state.
Special counsel asks for short delay in Trump's election interference case
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Special counsel asks for short delay in Trump's election interference case
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Donald Trump's federal election interference case, has asked for a delay as his team continues to assess the implications of last month's Supreme Court ruling.
73-year-old gets 2 years for threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his family
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
73-year-old gets 2 years for threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his family
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A 73-year-old Florida man has been sentenced to two years' imprisonement for threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his children, prosecutors said.
Historic schooner Bowdoin completes 4,500-mile voyage
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Historic schooner Bowdoin completes 4,500-mile voyage
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- After an eight-week Arctic trek that covered more than 4,500 miles, the historic schooner Bowdoin, the flagship of Maine Maritime Academy's sailing fleet, arrived in her home port of Castine, Maine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Gov. Abbott directs hospitals to collect immigration status of patients
Texas Gov. Abbott directs hospitals to collect immigration status of patients
Former N.D. state senator pleads guilty to sex with minor boys in Czech Republic
Former N.D. state senator pleads guilty to sex with minor boys in Czech Republic
Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
Special counsel asks for short delay in Trump's election interference case
Special counsel asks for short delay in Trump's election interference case
At least 9 injured in Russia's Lipetsk, thousands evacuated in Kursk amid Ukrainian incursion
At least 9 injured in Russia's Lipetsk, thousands evacuated in Kursk amid Ukrainian incursion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement