Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2024 / 4:28 AM

Texas Gov. Abbott directs hospitals to collect immigration status of patients

By Darryl Coote
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives to speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 17. A vocal critic to President Joe Biden's border policies, Abbott on Thursday directed hospitals to report the immigration status of its patients, seemingly to charge the federal government for costs incurred by the state. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives to speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 17. A vocal critic to President Joe Biden's border policies, Abbott on Thursday directed hospitals to report the immigration status of its patients, seemingly to charge the federal government for costs incurred by the state. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has signed an executive order directing hospitals to collect the immigration status of patients and report healthcare costs incurred by undocumented immigrants to the state.

The Republican governor signed the order Thursday, his latest targeting migrants in his protracted feud with President Joe Biden over policies concerning the southern border.

Advertisement

Starting Nov. 1, hospitals and other medical providers will be required to collect the immigration status of patients and the costs of medical care provided to undocumented immigrants. The data is then to be reported quarterly to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The initial submission is due March 1.

The order states that hospitals are to inform patients that federal law mandates that their response to questions concerning their immigration status will not affect patient care.

Advertisement

In a statement, Abbot said Texans should not have to pay for the healthcare of "illegal immigrants" while suggesting that the data collected will be used to force the federal government to cover the costs.

"Due to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' open border policies, Texas has had to foot the bill for medical costs for individuals illegally in the state," he said.

"Texas will hold the Biden-Harris administration accountable for the consequences of their open border policies, and we will fight to ensure that they pay back Texas for their costly and dangerous policies."

The Texas Hospital Association, the main advocate for the state's hospitals and healthcare system, said Thursday that they are reviewing the order "as quickly as possible."

"Right now, hospitals don't ask about patient immigration status as a condition of treatment. Hospitals are required by law to provide life-saving treatment to anyone, regardless of ability to pay or status," the association said in a statement.

Biden has been plagued for much of his administration by GOP criticism over his handling of the southern border, with Abbott being among the most vocal critics.

The Republican governor has responded to most of Biden's border policies with lawsuits and initiated Operation Lone Star, which deployed the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Safety to the souther border. He has also been bussing tens of thousands of migrants to Democrat-led states.

Advertisement

However, the move by Abbott comes as Biden administration policies have seen encounters at the southern border plummet in recent months. According to U.S. Custom and Border Patrol statistics, there were 83,536 arrests between ports of entry in June, making it the lowest monthly total of the Biden administration.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, called on the governor to focus instead on families in the state, gun violence in schools and the energy grid.

"Our MAGA Republican governor just can't stop social engineering," she said in a statement on X.

"First, he wants doctors and nurses to police women's choices for reproductive care, then he wants to make criminals out of parents who support their child in seeking gender-affirming care and now he wants to make ICE officers out of doctors providing immigrants with medical care. When will it stop?"

MAGA is the acronym the far-right Make America Great Again nativist political movement, made popular by former President Donald Trump.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Special counsel asks for short delay in Trump's election interference case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Special counsel asks for short delay in Trump's election interference case
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Donald Trump's federal election interference case, has asked for a delay as his team continues to assess the implications of last month's Supreme Court ruling.
73-year-old gets 2 years for threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his family
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
73-year-old gets 2 years for threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his family
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A 73-year-old Florida man has been sentenced to two years' imprisonement for threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his children, prosecutors said.
Historic schooner Bowdoin completes 4,500-mile voyage
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Historic schooner Bowdoin completes 4,500-mile voyage
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- After an eight-week Arctic trek that covered more than 4,500 miles, the historic schooner Bowdoin, the flagship of Maine Maritime Academy's sailing fleet, arrived in her home port of Castine, Maine.
Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Gabriel Olds has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting three women he dated over the last decade, authorities and prosecutors said.
Flooding still a major concern as Debby moves across the East
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Flooding still a major concern as Debby moves across the East
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Flooding is now the main concern as Debby, now a depression, moves across the Carolinas and into New England. Tens of thousands also remain without power.
Denver officers fired for joking about taking 'target practice' at migrant shelters
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Denver officers fired for joking about taking 'target practice' at migrant shelters
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Three Denver police officers have been fired for messages claiming they could use migrant shelters for "target practice," the police department said Thursday.
Samsung recalls electric range models after 7 pet deaths, 40 human injuries
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Samsung recalls electric range models after 7 pet deaths, 40 human injuries
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Manufacturer Samsung announced Thursday it is recalling certain types of its slide-in electric range models following the deaths of at least seven pets and 40 injuries to human users.
Biden congratulates 2023 World Series winners Texas Rangers at White House
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden congratulates 2023 World Series winners Texas Rangers at White House
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers, who bested in-state rivals Houston en route to their 2023 Major League Baseball World Championship, received congratulations on their title from President Joe Biden on Thursday at the White House.
Nashville man arrested in alleged North Korea weapons scheme
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nashville man arrested in alleged North Korea weapons scheme
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man has been arrested for allegedly helping North Korea raise money to buy illicit weapons, including weapons of mass destruction, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Former N.D. state senator pleads guilty to sex with minor boys in Czech Republic
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former N.D. state senator pleads guilty to sex with minor boys in Czech Republic
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A once powerful North Dakota state senator has pleaded guilty to traveling to the Czech Republic to engage in paid sex with minor boys, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korean defects across neutral waters to South: military, media reports
North Korean defects across neutral waters to South: military, media reports
Ukraine acknowledges Kursk incursion; Russia declares state of emergency
Ukraine acknowledges Kursk incursion; Russia declares state of emergency
CrossFit Games swimmer drowns during competitive event in Texas
CrossFit Games swimmer drowns during competitive event in Texas
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, triggers tsunami advisory
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, triggers tsunami advisory
Woman dies entangled in baggage conveyer at Chicago's O'Hare airport
Woman dies entangled in baggage conveyer at Chicago's O'Hare airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement