Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 9, 2024 / 9:28 AM

Microsoft warns of Iranian AI efforts to influence 2024 U.S. presidential election

By Doug Cunningham
A Microsoft report Thursday warned of cyberefforts by Iranian-linked groups using AI aimed at influencing the U.S. presidential election. Microsoft said the goals are to stir controversy, gather political intelligence. sow doubt about election integrity and incite chaos. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Microsoft report Thursday warned of cyberefforts by Iranian-linked groups using AI aimed at influencing the U.S. presidential election. Microsoft said the goals are to stir controversy, gather political intelligence. sow doubt about election integrity and incite chaos. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Microsoft warned in a Thursday report that Iran is seeking to influence the 2024 U.S. presidential election with cyber AI-enabled campaigns targeting both left-leaning and conservative voters.

"In recent weeks, groups connected with the Iranian government have upped two kinds of activity," Microsoft said in a statement. "First, they've laid the groundwork for influence campaigns on trending election-related topics and begun to activate these campaigns in an apparent effort to stir up controversy or sway voters -- especially in swing states. Second, they've launched operations that Microsoft assesses are designed to gain intelligence on political campaigns and help enable them to influence the elections in the future."

Advertisement

The Microsoft Threat Intelligence Report said Iran is working online to target both U.S. left-leaning political audiences and conservatives.

One Iranian group is using covert so-called news sites like Nio Thinker to attack Donald Trump as an "opioid-pilled elephant in the MAGA China shop" and Savannah Time that targets conservatives with LGBTQ+ issues and gender reassignment content, according to Microsoft.

Advertisement

The report added that Microsoft has found evidence that groups connected to Iran's government are using AI-enabled services to plagiarize content from U.S. publications.

Microsoft said these efforts seek to stoke discord, to carry out influence campaigns and stir controversy in battleground states while gathering intelligence on U.S. politics, and incite chaos and undermine authorities while sowing doubt about election integrity.

Another Iranian group, according to Microsoft, has been building the groundwork for influence operations targeting the United States since March "that are even more extreme, including intimidation or inciting violence against political figures or groups."

Microsoft's report said a group connected with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps sent out phishing emails in June to "a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign from the compromised email account of a former senior advisor."

The email had a link that would direct traffic through a domain controlled by the group before routing to the website of the provided link.

"Within days of this activity, the same group unsuccessfully attempted to log into an account belonging to a former presidential candidate," Microsoft said. "We've since notified those targeted."

Microsoft said it is sharing the intelligence on these activities so American voters, candidates, political parties, government institutions and others can be aware of the influence campaigns targeting U.S. elections and the political system.

Advertisement

Prior to the 2020 election, Microsoft's threat assessment team issued similar warnings about "an Iran-based cybercrime faction" it believed was working to interfere in the presidential election.

At that time targeted accounts were associated with a U.S. presidential campaign, journalists covering global politics and prominent Iranians living outside Iran.

In April a Microsoft report said artificial intelligence threats from China and North Korea were aimed at influencing U.S., South Korean and Indiana elections.

Among the Chinese malign efforts to influence U.S. elections, according to Microsoft, were AI deep fake videos, audio and false "news reports" that had AI-generated phony news anchors.

Microsoft's assessment of those efforts was that they were used to amplify controversial issues while posting false stories, but the impact in altering voter opinions was low.

At the same time, Microsoft warned China's "increasing experimentation in augmenting memes, videos, and audio will continue-and may prove effective down the line."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Debby downgraded to post-tropical cyclone; floods threaten Carolinas, western Va.
U.S. News // 6 days ago
Debby downgraded to post-tropical cyclone; floods threaten Carolinas, western Va.
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Debby was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday, but the storm remained a threat for heavy rain and flooding from the mid-Atlantic through upstate New York.
White House hails success of CHIPS and Science Act on second anniversary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House hails success of CHIPS and Science Act on second anniversary
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Tech companies have pledged more than $395 billion in investments in semiconductors and electronics over the two years since the CHIPS and Science Act, creating more than 115,000 jobs, the White House said on Friday.
Texas Gov. Abbott directs hospitals to collect immigration status of patients
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott directs hospitals to collect immigration status of patients
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has signed an executive order directing hospitals to collect the immigration status of patients and report healthcare costs incurred by undocumented immigrants to the state.
Special counsel asks for short delay in Trump's election interference case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Special counsel asks for short delay in Trump's election interference case
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Donald Trump's federal election interference case, has asked for a delay as his team continues to assess the implications of last month's Supreme Court ruling.
73-year-old gets 2 years for threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his family
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
73-year-old gets 2 years for threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his family
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A 73-year-old Florida man has been sentenced to two years' imprisonement for threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell and his children, prosecutors said.
Historic schooner Bowdoin completes 4,500-mile voyage
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Historic schooner Bowdoin completes 4,500-mile voyage
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- After an eight-week Arctic trek that covered more than 4,500 miles, the historic schooner Bowdoin, the flagship of Maine Maritime Academy's sailing fleet, arrived in her home port of Castine, Maine.
Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Gabriel Olds has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting three women he dated over the last decade, authorities and prosecutors said.
Flooding still a major concern as Debby moves across the East
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Flooding still a major concern as Debby moves across the East
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Flooding is now the main concern as Debby, now a depression, moves across the Carolinas and into New England. Tens of thousands also remain without power.
Denver officers fired for joking about taking 'target practice' at migrant shelters
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Denver officers fired for joking about taking 'target practice' at migrant shelters
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Three Denver police officers have been fired for messages claiming they could use migrant shelters for "target practice," the police department said Thursday.
Samsung recalls electric range models after 7 pet deaths, 40 human injuries
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Samsung recalls electric range models after 7 pet deaths, 40 human injuries
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Manufacturer Samsung announced Thursday it is recalling certain types of its slide-in electric range models following the deaths of at least seven pets and 40 injuries to human users.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CrossFit Games swimmer drowns during competitive event in Texas
CrossFit Games swimmer drowns during competitive event in Texas
Former N.D. state senator pleads guilty to sex with minor boys in Czech Republic
Former N.D. state senator pleads guilty to sex with minor boys in Czech Republic
Woman dies entangled in baggage conveyer at Chicago's O'Hare airport
Woman dies entangled in baggage conveyer at Chicago's O'Hare airport
Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, triggers tsunami advisory
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, triggers tsunami advisory
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement