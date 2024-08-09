Advertisement
Aug. 9, 2024 / 7:12 PM

Friends, activists commemorate 10th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. shooting

By Don Jacobson
Michael Brown Sr. leads a march to the site where his son Michael Brown Jr. was shot and killed during the 10th anniversary commemoration of Brown Jr.'s death in Ferguson, Mo. on Friday, Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 5 | Michael Brown Sr. leads a march to the site where his son Michael Brown Jr. was shot and killed during the 10th anniversary commemoration of Brown Jr.'s death in Ferguson, Mo. on Friday, Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Friends, family, religious and community leaders commemorated the 10th anniversary of the shooting death of Black teenager Michael Brown Jr., by a White police officer in a series of events held Friday in Ferguson, Mo.

Brown, 18, was unarmed when he was shot to death by Darren Wilson, a White police officer. The shooting sparked a nationwide outcry and was a catalyst for the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States.

The incident triggered nearly two weeks of nightly protests and battles with police in the St. Louis community.

Brown's death was commemorated with an "All Roads Lead to Ferguson" Unity Walk, which stretched approximately four miles from Brown's alma mater of Normandy High School to the spot on Canfield Drive in Ferguson where he was killed.

The walk was followed with a community day memorial service at the site in which religious leaders, community activists and friends of the family spoke to the crowd. Speakers included U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

"There has still not been justice for this family," Bush said, according to St. Louis Public Radio. "There has still not been change, not enough for Black folks to feel it. And so right now, we lift up all of Mike Brown's family, every single one that felt the pain and continues to feel it."

Brown's father, Michael Brown Sr., led the unity walk and placed blue roses at the spot in the middle of Canfield Drive where his son was shot and killed 10 years ago.

Mourners also placed teddy bears and flowers at the memorial site before the service and signs shaped into wooden fists -- representing those killed by police -- were set up along the road.

