Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 9:51 AM

Biden's Supreme Court proposals bring reform debate to forefront

By Joe Fisher
Changes to the Supreme Court proposed by President Joe Biden last week include 18-year term limits, limiting presidential immunity and creating a code of conduct to be enforced by Congress. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
1 of 3 | Changes to the Supreme Court proposed by President Joe Biden last week include 18-year term limits, limiting presidential immunity and creating a code of conduct to be enforced by Congress. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Discussion of Supreme Court reform has become a more serious topic in Washington after President Joe Biden made three specific proposals last week.

Biden proposed three reforms for the high court: 18-year term limits, limiting presidential immunity and creating a code of conduct to be enforced by Congress.

Advertisement

The proposals face different paths to taking effect. A code of conduct can be created and instituted by legislative action, passed through Congress and signed by the president. Codifying limits to presidential immunity will require a constitutional amendment, passed by two-thirds of the House and Senate, then ratified by three-fourths of state legislatures.

Scholars are in some disagreement about what it would take to place term limits on Supreme Court justices.

Related

"There are recurring periods, for whatever set of reasons, where the court ends up more sharply out of line with public views in the big picture," Thomas Keck, professor of political science at Syracuse University, told UPI. "We are in that period right now. We have sort of a permanent Republican majority on the Supreme Court but Democrats have won seven of the last eight popular votes. Every time that's been true in the past and led to sharp political contrasts, there have been calls for reforming the Supreme Court."

Advertisement

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt attempted to reform the court when it struck down several of his New Deal policies in the 1930s. The makeup of the court changed following his re-election for a third term. By 1941, only two justices from FDR's inaugural year as president remained due to two deaths and five retirements.

Court reform was far more common in the 19th century. Congress expanded the court seven times. It has become far less common, though calls for expansion have picked up steam particularly in the last decade.

Term limits

Biden proposed that Supreme Court justices be subject to staggered 18-year term limits. This would see a new Supreme Court justice appointed by the president every two years.

Justice Clarence Thomas has served on the court for 32 years. Only nine justices have ever served longer.

Lifetime appointments to the nation's highest court is an oddity in democratic countries around the world. The White House noted this in its fact sheet discussing Biden's proposals.

"The United States is the only major constitutional democracy that gives lifetime seats to its high court Justices," the White House said. "Term limits would help ensure that the Court's membership changes with some regularity; make timing for Court nominations more predictable and less arbitrary; and reduce the chance that any single presidency imposes undue influence for generations to come."

Advertisement

The appointment of justices has come with a level of happenstance, with vacancies created by elective retirement or death. Former President Barack Obama appointed two justices during his eight years in office. A third vacancy opened in his final year, but a Republican-led Senate halted Obama's appointment of Merrick Garland to the high court.

Former President Donald Trump served just one term in office but appointed three justices, including Amy Coney Barrett who was sworn in days before the 2020 election.

Justin Crowe, professor of leadership students and political science at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., said imposing term limits may be the most difficult reform to pass, requiring a constitutional amendment. He told UPI that some argue it could be done by statute, though he finds this unlikely.

The disagreement over what is needed to enact term limits comes from the Constitution's Good Behavior Clause. The clause states that "judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their offices during good behavior." This doctrine is understood to imply that judges are given lifetime appointments, assuming they remain in good behavior.

Advertisement

A minority of scholars, according to Crowe, argue that a justice could be removed from the high court by a term limit but their removal could still meet the code of the Constitution if they remain in the judiciary. This could be through moving them down to an appellate court or granting them senior status -- a sort of semi-retirement.

"The idea there is that in the judiciary, judges are given senior status. Basically it means you can be replaced but can still hear cases from time to time," Crowe said. "There's been this idea that Supreme Court justices would then join appellate courts because that would get around the problem in the Constitution that says judicial commissions are kept during good behavior."

Crowe does not agree that there is a way around recognizing lifetime appointments of Supreme Court justices short of a Constitutional amendment.

Term limits may face an arduous process to enact but it is perhaps the least controversial of Biden's proposals, according to Paul Collins, professor of legal studies and political science at the University of Massachusetts.

"About three-fourths of Americans support term limiting justices on a bipartisan basis," Collins told UPI. "There's pretty strong agreement that the best way to do it would be these staggered 18-year terms."

Advertisement

Collins said he is of the belief that term limits could be passed by legislation, with justices moving to senior status afterward.

"We have precedent for lower court justices moving into semi-retirement," he said. "It sounds strange but it's not at all a radical idea."

Presidential immunity

Biden has been critical of the Supreme Court's decision last month to grant Trump broad presidential immunity from prosecution for actions taken as president. He called for a "No One Is Above the Law Amendment," establishing that former presidents do not have any immunity from federal criminal indictments, trial, conviction or sentencing.

Senate Democrats have taken up Biden's call to action. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced the "No Kings Act" last week. This act clarifies that Congress will determine whether federal criminal laws apply to presidents and vice presidents, not the Supreme Court.

"The Founders were explicit -- no man in America shall be a king. Yet, in their disastrous decision, the Supreme Court threw out centuries of precedent and anointed Trump and subsequent presidents as kings above the law," Schumer said in a statement.

The legislation has a long way to go before there is any possibility of amending the Constitution. It requires bipartisan support in the current makeup of Congress. Polarization on Capitol Hill presents an immense hurdle.

Advertisement

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called Biden's reform plans as a whole "dead on arrival."

Crowe said that while much of the conversation about the immunity decision has been centered on Trump, it is important to remember the precedent is now set for anyone who holds the office of the president.

"Everyone seems to interpret it merely through the lens of Trump," he said. "In theory, someone could say, 'Do you want a potential President Kamala Harris to have immunity for anything she does?'"

Code of conduct

The Supreme Court adopted its own code of conduct in November for the first time in its more than 230-year history. The code states that justices should "uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary, avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all activities and should perform the duties of the office fairly, impartially and diligently."

The code outlines conditions by which a justice should disqualify or recuse themselves from overseeing a case. However, there is no inherent enforcement mechanism in place.

The issue of conduct has taken the spotlight in the past year following a 2023 report from ProPublica detailing Justice Thomas accepting extravagant gifts and expensive trips from conservative billionaire donor Harlan Crow.

Advertisement

Senate Democrats have continued to investigate Thomas, reporting Monday of more international travel that the justice attempted to conceal that they allege was improper.

"I am deeply concerned that Mr. Crow may have been showering a public official with extravagant gifts, then writing off those gifts to lower his tax bill," Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in a letter.

Justice Samuel Alito has also come under fire for his activities outside the courthouse. Like Thomas, he is accused of accepting expensive trips from a conservative billionaire, Paul Singer, in a report by ProPublica.

Alito's ability to be impartial has also been brought into question after flying a flag upside down in front of his house after Jan. 6, 2021, in protest of Biden winning the election. Democrats called on Alito to recuse himself from hearing Trump's presidential immunity case, which he refused to do.

In July 2023, Alito shot down calls from the Senate to establish a code of conduct in a firm rebuke of Congress' authority over the high court.

"I know this is a controversial view, but I'm willing to say it," Alito said. "No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court -- period."

Advertisement

Keck argues that Congress has clear authority, bestowed by the Constitution, to impose ethics rules on the Supreme Court as it does lower courts and other federal employees. But he is skeptical about Congress' ability to pass and enforce a code.

"There are some ethics rules, including post-Watergate laws that already apply to Supreme Court justices, Keck said. "Mostly Congress has left that up to the justices to police themselves."

Latest Headlines

Many airlines scale back flights to increase fares, profitability
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Many airlines scale back flights to increase fares, profitability
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Many U.S. airlines are losing money amid competition for passengers, which is causing several to reduce their numbers of flights to raise the cost of passenger airfares.
Tropical Storm Debby makes 2nd landfall in South Carolina
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Tropical Storm Debby makes 2nd landfall in South Carolina
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Debby slowed slightly Wednesday afternoon as it moved eastward away from the U.S. coast with forecasters warning that it will return inland over South Carolina on Thursday.
Man found guilty in fatal 2022 shooting of PnB Rock
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man found guilty in fatal 2022 shooting of PnB Rock
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A 42-year-old man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2022.
Gov't fights to include evidence in Hunter Biden's tax case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Gov't fights to include evidence in Hunter Biden's tax case
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Lawyers prosecuting Hunter Biden's tax case said Wednesday they intend to introduce as evidence money the president's son allegedly was paid by a Romanian businessman trying to influence U.S. policy.
Alaska glacier outburst floods Juneau, damages more than 100 homes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Alaska glacier outburst floods Juneau, damages more than 100 homes
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A melting glacier, overflowing from heavy rains in Alaska, unleashed a torrent of water Tuesday on Juneau where more than 100 homes were damaged.
U.S. says it is close to securing cease-fire amid fears of escalating Middle East war
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. says it is close to securing cease-fire amid fears of escalating Middle East war
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is stating they are as close as they've ever been to securing a cease-fire in the more than 300-day war between Tehran-backed Hamas and Israel.
Antony Blinken, U.N. leader call on Venezuela to restore democratic norms following election unrest
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Antony Blinken, U.N. leader call on Venezuela to restore democratic norms following election unrest
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres agreed Wednesday to urge Venezuela to peacefully restore democratic norms following mass protests over the country's recent election results.
Good grief! Snoopy, 'Peanuts' gang celebrate 75 years with corn maze designs
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Good grief! Snoopy, 'Peanuts' gang celebrate 75 years with corn maze designs
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the "Peanuts" gang will celebrate 75 years this fall as dozens of farmers join the celebration with "Peanuts"-themed corn mazes for Halloween.
Missouri police arrest rapper Nelly on drug, driving violations
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Missouri police arrest rapper Nelly on drug, driving violations
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Missouri State Police arrested rapper Nelly early Wednesday morning for possessing the drug ecstasy, driving without insurance and failing to appear for an earlier traffic offense charge.
Explorer's family seeks $50M for wrongful death in Titan submersible implosion
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Explorer's family seeks $50M for wrongful death in Titan submersible implosion
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet's family wants OceanGate to pay $50 million for the explorer's wrongful death due to the underwater implosion of a submersible used to view the Titanic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

After Japan snubs Israel for Nagasaki commemoration, U.S., other envoys plan to skip event
After Japan snubs Israel for Nagasaki commemoration, U.S., other envoys plan to skip event
Putin calls alleged Ukrainian incursion of Kursk region 'large-scale provocation'
Putin calls alleged Ukrainian incursion of Kursk region 'large-scale provocation'
Egypt imposes 3-hour no-fly zone over Tehran Thursday morning
Egypt imposes 3-hour no-fly zone over Tehran Thursday morning
Mylar balloon blamed as large parts of New Orleans put under water advisory
Mylar balloon blamed as large parts of New Orleans put under water advisory
Russia's Kursk region declares state of emergency as incursion by Ukraine forces gathers pace
Russia's Kursk region declares state of emergency as incursion by Ukraine forces gathers pace
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement