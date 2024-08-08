Utah executes Taberon Honie for 1998 Claudia Marie Benn murder

Utah executed Taberon Honie early Thursday morning for the 1998 murder of Claudia Marie BennImage. File Photo courtesy of the Florida Department of Corrections

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Utah executed Taberon Honie shortly early Thursday morning just after midnight at the Utah State Correctional Facility near Salt Lake City. Honie, who was convicted of the 1998 murder of Claudia Marie Benn, was executed at approximately 12:30 a.m. MDT Thursday by lethal injection. Advertisement

"Early this morning the state of Utah fulfilled its legal obligation to carry out the execution of Taberon Honie," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a statement. "The actions of Mr. Honie that lead to his death sentence are heinous."

He added, " I hope this brings closure to those impacted by the crimes. My heart goes out to the victim's family."

Utah Department of Corrections announced, "the sentence of Taberon Honie has been carried out."

"From the start it's been, if it needs to be done for them to heal, let's do this. If they tell you you can't change, don't listen to them. To all my brothers and sisters here, continue to change. I love you all, take care," Honie said as the execution began.

A group of journalists and family members of the victim witnessed the execution.

ABC4's Sarah Murphy witnessed it and said in a statement,

"No concept of time in there. Seemed to go very long. All reporters stood to get a better view. Honie strapped to gurney, white sheet pulled up to below his chest. His feet were tapping or moving, possibly along to a song in his head. Movements slowed. Curtains were closed. Medical examiner pronounced him dead."

Dozens of people protested the execution as they sang and prayed in a "free speech zone" over a mile away from the prison.

Rony Charles described himself as a Christian and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints.

"It is barbarism, in my view," Charles said. "Who gives me the right to take someone else's life? I don't think no one should have that right -- that power -- and reason to take someone else's life. It's barbarism killing another human being."

Protesting groups included Death Penalty Action, For Whom The Bell Tolls and Conservatives Concerned About The Death Penalty.