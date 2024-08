Thirty electric range models manufactured by Samsung between 2013 and 2024 were recalled Thursday after they were connected to dozens of fires, seven pet deaths and 40 human injuries. Photo by rkit/ Pixabay

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Manufacturer Samsung announced Thursday it is recalling certain types of its slide-in electric range models following the deaths of at least seven pets and 40 injuries to human users. Thirty models of Samsung slide-in ranges featuring front-mounted knobs sold in the United States between 2013 and this year are subject to the recall, the manufacturer announced in a release. Advertisement

As a remedy, its is offering free knob locks or covers for those models.

In a separate filing with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Samsung said it has received more than 300 reports of "unintentional activation" of the front-mounted knobs by humans or pets since 2013, resulting in approximately 250 fires. Some of those fires were serious: At least 18 of them caused "extensive" property damage.

Of the approximately 40 people who were injured by the fires, eight of them required medical attention, the company said.

Samsung said it also received reports of seven fires involving pet deaths.