Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 2:27 AM

Man found guilty in fatal 2022 shooting of PnB Rock

By Darryl Coote
PnB Rock was killed in a shooting in September 2022. On Wednesday, a 42-year-old man was found guilty in connection to his death. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
PnB Rock was killed in a shooting in September 2022. On Wednesday, a 42-year-old man was found guilty in connection to his death. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A 42-year-old man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2022.

Freddie Lee Trone was convicted by a jury Wednesday on two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Advertisement

Rakim Hasheem Allen, better known by his stage name PnB Rock, was killed Sept. 12, 2022, at a South Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles.

Authorities said at 1:15 p.m. that day officers responded to calls of a robbery at the restaurant and arrived to find Allen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Related

Police said the 30-year-old musician and a woman were eating at the restaurant when a gunman attempted to rob them. Allen was repeatedly shot in the robbery by the gunman who removed items from his victim and then fled the scene in a getaway car.

Prosecutors said that Trone's son, then 17 years old, had committed the robbery at his behest.

"Today, justice has been served for Mr. Allen and his family who have endured unimaginable pain losing a loved one to such senseless violence," Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Let this serve as a clear message to anyone who threatens the safety and well-being of our community: our office will relentlessly pursue charges and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice."

The district attorney's office said Trone's son is scheduled for mental competency proceedings on Aug. 28.

Meanwhile, a second defendant, Tremont Jones, was convicted of two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, the district attorney's office said, adding a third defendant, Shauntel Trone, pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact on July 16.

Shauntel Trone is to be sentenced Jan. 16.

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Debby makes 2nd landfall in South Carolina
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Tropical Storm Debby makes 2nd landfall in South Carolina
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Debby slowed slightly Wednesday afternoon as it moved eastward away from the U.S. coast with forecasters warning that it will return inland over South Carolina on Thursday.
Gov't fights to include evidence in Hunter Biden's tax case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gov't fights to include evidence in Hunter Biden's tax case
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Lawyers prosecuting Hunter Biden's tax case said Wednesday they intend to introduce as evidence money the president's son allegedly was paid by a Romanian businessman trying to influence U.S. policy.
Alaska glacier outburst floods Juneau, damages more than 100 homes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alaska glacier outburst floods Juneau, damages more than 100 homes
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A melting glacier, overflowing from heavy rains in Alaska, unleashed a torrent of water Tuesday on Juneau where more than 100 homes were damaged.
U.S. says it is close to securing cease-fire amid fears of escalating Middle East war
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. says it is close to securing cease-fire amid fears of escalating Middle East war
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is stating they are as close as they've ever been to securing a cease-fire in the more than 300-day war between Tehran-backed Hamas and Israel.
Antony Blinken, U.N. leader call on Venezuela to restore democratic norms following election unrest
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Antony Blinken, U.N. leader call on Venezuela to restore democratic norms following election unrest
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres agreed Wednesday to urge Venezuela to peacefully restore democratic norms following mass protests over the country's recent election results.
Good grief! Snoopy, 'Peanuts' gang celebrate 75 years with corn maze designs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Good grief! Snoopy, 'Peanuts' gang celebrate 75 years with corn maze designs
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the "Peanuts" gang will celebrate 75 years this fall as dozens of farmers join the celebration with "Peanuts"-themed corn mazes for Halloween.
Missouri police arrest rapper Nelly on drug, driving violations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Missouri police arrest rapper Nelly on drug, driving violations
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Missouri State Police arrested rapper Nelly early Wednesday morning for possessing the drug ecstasy, driving without insurance and failing to appear for an earlier traffic offense charge.
Explorer's family seeks $50M for wrongful death in Titan submersible implosion
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Explorer's family seeks $50M for wrongful death in Titan submersible implosion
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet's family wants OceanGate to pay $50 million for the explorer's wrongful death due to the underwater implosion of a submersible used to view the Titanic.
Delta travelers sue airline after CrowdStrike IT outage cancels thousands of flights
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Delta travelers sue airline after CrowdStrike IT outage cancels thousands of flights
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Some passengers of Delta Air Lines who were affected by last month's national CrowdStrike IT outage, which resulted in more than 5,000 canceled flights, have filed a lawsuit against the Georgia-based air carrier.
Mylar balloon blamed as large parts of New Orleans put under water advisory
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mylar balloon blamed as large parts of New Orleans put under water advisory
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Large portions of New Orleans and Algiers Point on Wednesday were under boil water advisories after a mylar balloon hit a power line Tuesday night, causing the Carrollton water plant to lose power.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

After Japan snubs Israel for Nagasaki commemoration, U.S., other envoys plan to skip event
After Japan snubs Israel for Nagasaki commemoration, U.S., other envoys plan to skip event
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
Putin calls alleged Ukrainian incursion of Kursk region 'large-scale provocation'
Putin calls alleged Ukrainian incursion of Kursk region 'large-scale provocation'
Egypt imposes 3-hour no-fly zone over Tehran Thursday morning
Egypt imposes 3-hour no-fly zone over Tehran Thursday morning
6,000 police deployed as Britain braces for wave of riots targeting immigration lawyers
6,000 police deployed as Britain braces for wave of riots targeting immigration lawyers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement