Man found guilty in fatal 2022 shooting of PnB Rock

PnB Rock was killed in a shooting in September 2022. On Wednesday, a 42-year-old man was found guilty in connection to his death. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A 42-year-old man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2022. Freddie Lee Trone was convicted by a jury Wednesday on two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. Advertisement

Rakim Hasheem Allen, better known by his stage name PnB Rock, was killed Sept. 12, 2022, at a South Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles.

Authorities said at 1:15 p.m. that day officers responded to calls of a robbery at the restaurant and arrived to find Allen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the 30-year-old musician and a woman were eating at the restaurant when a gunman attempted to rob them. Allen was repeatedly shot in the robbery by the gunman who removed items from his victim and then fled the scene in a getaway car.

Prosecutors said that Trone's son, then 17 years old, had committed the robbery at his behest.

"Today, justice has been served for Mr. Allen and his family who have endured unimaginable pain losing a loved one to such senseless violence," Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement Wednesday.

"Let this serve as a clear message to anyone who threatens the safety and well-being of our community: our office will relentlessly pursue charges and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice."

The district attorney's office said Trone's son is scheduled for mental competency proceedings on Aug. 28.

Meanwhile, a second defendant, Tremont Jones, was convicted of two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, the district attorney's office said, adding a third defendant, Shauntel Trone, pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact on July 16.

Shauntel Trone is to be sentenced Jan. 16.