Woman dies entangled in baggage conveyer at Chicago's O'Hare airport

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A woman who became pinned in machinery at Chicago's O'Hare Airport died Thursday after she became entangled in a baggage conveyer belt system, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The victim, in her 40s, died at the scene.
The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News they believed it was an industrial accident that happened in a baggage handling area not open to the public.
In a brief statement, Chicago police said the victim was "unresponsive and was pronounced on scene" in the 100 block of West Terminal Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't identified the woman.
The death happened in a Terminal 5 airport baggage handling area.
Police detectives are investigating pending an autopsy.