Debby knocks out power for more than 131,000 in N.C. amid widespread flooding

1 of 2 | Tropical Storm Debby Thursday knocked out power to over 131,000 North Carolina homes and businesses after a second landfall also caused flooding and downed trees in South Carolina as Debby's second landfall continued. Downed tree shown in York County, S.C. Photo courtesy of York County, S.C. Sheriff

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Debby Thursday knocked out power to more than 131,000 North Carolina homes and businesses after a second landfall also caused flooding. According to poweroutage.us, 131,948 customers were without power Thursday morning in North Carolina.

In South Carolina 8,406 were without power.

The heaviest outages in North Carolina were concentrated in Mecklenburg County, with significant outages in Chatam, Gaston and Forsyth counties.

ROAD CLOSED- Glasscock Rd. at Old Friendship Rd. Rock Hill. The tree that fell there damaged the bridge and SCDOT is on the way to repair the damage. Used a different way around this area. #YCSONews #YoCoNews #yocowx #scwx #traffic pic.twitter.com/TPhtaYxscM— York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 8, 2024

"We expect this storm to continue its slow, gradual approach, bringing multiple days of heavy rainfall and the potential for widespread and severe flash flooding," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

The governor has put a state of emergency into effect in North Carolina.

According to the governor's office, more than 350 soldiers and airmen from the North Carolina National Guard have been mobilized, including swift water rescue teams on standby.



Downed trees and flooding have blocked roads and taken down power lines in the Charlotte area. Debby's impacts, expected to continue into Friday, are being felt across the Carolinas and into Virginia.

According to the NHC, Debby was moving further inland Thursday morning over South Carolina with major flood threats for parts of the Carolinas and western Virginia.

"The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the NHC said in a statement. "Debby is expected to produce an additional 3 to 6 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts, across portions of southeastern North Carolina leading to maximum storm total amounts as high as 15 inches."

Other possible impacts include tornadoes as flash floods, overflowing rivers and storm surges hit the the Carolinas and Virginia.

The National Hurricane Center said Debby's second landfall happened near Bulls Bay, roughly 30 miles from Charleston.