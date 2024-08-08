Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 11:31 AM

Debby knocks out power for more than 131,000 in N.C. amid widespread flooding

By Doug Cunningham
Tropical Storm Debby Thursday knocked out power to over 131,000 North Carolina homes and businesses after a second landfall also caused flooding and downed trees in South Carolina as Debby's second landfall continued. Downed tree shown in York County, S.C. Photo courtesy of York County, S.C. Sheriff
1 of 2 | Tropical Storm Debby Thursday knocked out power to over 131,000 North Carolina homes and businesses after a second landfall also caused flooding and downed trees in South Carolina as Debby's second landfall continued. Downed tree shown in York County, S.C. Photo courtesy of York County, S.C. Sheriff

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Debby Thursday knocked out power to more than 131,000 North Carolina homes and businesses after a second landfall also caused flooding.

According to poweroutage.us, 131,948 customers were without power Thursday morning in North Carolina.

Advertisement

In South Carolina 8,406 were without power.

The heaviest outages in North Carolina were concentrated in Mecklenburg County, with significant outages in Chatam, Gaston and Forsyth counties.

"We expect this storm to continue its slow, gradual approach, bringing multiple days of heavy rainfall and the potential for widespread and severe flash flooding," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

The governor has put a state of emergency into effect in North Carolina.

According to the governor's office, more than 350 soldiers and airmen from the North Carolina National Guard have been mobilized, including swift water rescue teams on standby.

Advertisement

Downed trees and flooding have blocked roads and taken down power lines in the Charlotte area. Debby's impacts, expected to continue into Friday, are being felt across the Carolinas and into Virginia.

According to the NHC, Debby was moving further inland Thursday morning over South Carolina with major flood threats for parts of the Carolinas and western Virginia.

"The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the NHC said in a statement. "Debby is expected to produce an additional 3 to 6 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts, across portions of southeastern North Carolina leading to maximum storm total amounts as high as 15 inches."

Other possible impacts include tornadoes as flash floods, overflowing rivers and storm surges hit the the Carolinas and Virginia.

The National Hurricane Center said Debby's second landfall happened near Bulls Bay, roughly 30 miles from Charleston.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Weekly jobless claims fall to 233,000, beating expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Weekly jobless claims fall to 233,000, beating expectations
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for initial weekly unemployment benefits dropped a seasonally adjusted 17,000 last week but 233,000 remained one of the highest weekly totals of the year, the Labor Department said on Thursday
Utah executes Taberon Honie for 1998 Claudia Marie Benn murder
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Utah executes Taberon Honie for 1998 Claudia Marie Benn murder
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Utah executed convicted murderer Taberon Honie shortly early Thursday morning just after midnight at the Utah State Correctional Facility near Salt Lake City.
Biden's Supreme Court proposals bring reform debate to forefront
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden's Supreme Court proposals bring reform debate to forefront
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Biden proposed three reforms for the high court: 18-year term limits, limiting presidential immunity and creating a code of conduct to be enforced by Congress.
Many airlines scale back flights to increase fares, profitability
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Many airlines scale back flights to increase fares, profitability
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Many U.S. airlines are losing money amid competition for passengers, which is causing several to reduce their numbers of flights to raise the cost of passenger airfares.
Tropical Storm Debby makes 2nd landfall in South Carolina
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Tropical Storm Debby makes 2nd landfall in South Carolina
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Debby slowed slightly Wednesday afternoon as it moved eastward away from the U.S. coast with forecasters warning that it will return inland over South Carolina on Thursday.
Man found guilty in fatal 2022 shooting of PnB Rock
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man found guilty in fatal 2022 shooting of PnB Rock
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A 42-year-old man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2022.
Gov't fights to include evidence in Hunter Biden's tax case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Gov't fights to include evidence in Hunter Biden's tax case
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Lawyers prosecuting Hunter Biden's tax case said Wednesday they intend to introduce as evidence money the president's son allegedly was paid by a Romanian businessman trying to influence U.S. policy.
Alaska glacier outburst floods Juneau, damages more than 100 homes
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Alaska glacier outburst floods Juneau, damages more than 100 homes
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A melting glacier, overflowing from heavy rains in Alaska, unleashed a torrent of water Tuesday on Juneau where more than 100 homes were damaged.
U.S. says it is close to securing cease-fire amid fears of escalating Middle East war
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. says it is close to securing cease-fire amid fears of escalating Middle East war
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is stating they are as close as they've ever been to securing a cease-fire in the more than 300-day war between Tehran-backed Hamas and Israel.
Antony Blinken, U.N. leader call on Venezuela to restore democratic norms following election unrest
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Antony Blinken, U.N. leader call on Venezuela to restore democratic norms following election unrest
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres agreed Wednesday to urge Venezuela to peacefully restore democratic norms following mass protests over the country's recent election results.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

After Japan snubs Israel for Nagasaki commemoration, U.S., other envoys plan to skip event
After Japan snubs Israel for Nagasaki commemoration, U.S., other envoys plan to skip event
Putin calls alleged Ukrainian incursion of Kursk region 'large-scale provocation'
Putin calls alleged Ukrainian incursion of Kursk region 'large-scale provocation'
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, triggers tsunami advisory
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, triggers tsunami advisory
Ukraine acknowledges Kursk incursion; Russia declares state of emergency
Ukraine acknowledges Kursk incursion; Russia declares state of emergency
Egypt imposes 3-hour no-fly zone over Tehran Thursday morning
Egypt imposes 3-hour no-fly zone over Tehran Thursday morning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement