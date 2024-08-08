CrossFit Games swimmer drowns during competitive event in Texas

CrossFit athlete Lazar Dukic drowned during a competitive swimming event Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas during the CrossFit Games. CrossFit CEO Don Faul (pictured) said during a video press conference he is "gutted" by the tragic death. Photo screenshot from video press conference

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An athlete in the CrossFit Games competition in Texas drowned Thursday and the rest of the day's competition was canceled. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram identified the drowned athlete as 28-year-old Lazar Dukic of Serbia, described as an accomplished CrossFit champion.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul said during a video press conference, "CrossFit is deeply saddened by the death of one of our athletes during the swim portion of our event this morning. We're doing everything in our power during this tragic time to support the family, to support our community."

Asked how he felt about the tragedy, Faul replied, "Gutted. Really sad."

Kaitlin Pritchard said she saw Dukic round the final corner in the event and heard his name on a loudspeaker. She said it was unclear what had happened during the real-time viewing of the event.

"There wasn't that immediate notification of, oh, someone was missing," Pritchard told the Star-Telegram. "I mean, people were still swimming over him, you know, where he went down."

She said she saw what appeared to be lifeguards on paddle boards but did not see anyone dive into the water try to help Dukic.

A video appeared to show the swimmer struggling in the water.

Fort Worth Fire Department public information officer Craig Trojacek said dive teams and drones responded to a call of a swimmer who went under the water in Marine Creek Lake and hadn't been seen resurfacing.

They were able to recover the athlete's body a little over an hour after divers had entered the water to search.

Fort Worth Police Department Sgt. Leah Wagner said after the fire department recovered the athlete's body the police homicide unit documented what happened and the body was turned over the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office.

Faul said CrossFit had safety personnel on the scene throughout the event Thursday. He said CrossFit is closely cooperating with investigators to determine the facts about what happened and how it happened.

The athlete drowned during an event that included a 3.5-mile run and 800-meter swim.

The swimming portion was being livestreamed, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA.

The CrossFit Games are being held in Texas for the first time in its 18-year history and features thirty competing teams from around the world.