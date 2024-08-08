Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 3:13 PM

CrossFit Games swimmer drowns during competitive event in Texas

By Doug Cunningham
CrossFit athlete Lazar Dukic drowned during a competitive swimming event Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas during the CrossFit Games. CrossFit CEO Don Faul (pictured) said during a video press conference he is "gutted" by the tragic death. Photo screenshot from video press conference
CrossFit athlete Lazar Dukic drowned during a competitive swimming event Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas during the CrossFit Games. CrossFit CEO Don Faul (pictured) said during a video press conference he is "gutted" by the tragic death. Photo screenshot from video press conference

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An athlete in the CrossFit Games competition in Texas drowned Thursday and the rest of the day's competition was canceled.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram identified the drowned athlete as 28-year-old Lazar Dukic of Serbia, described as an accomplished CrossFit champion.

Advertisement

CrossFit CEO Don Faul said during a video press conference, "CrossFit is deeply saddened by the death of one of our athletes during the swim portion of our event this morning. We're doing everything in our power during this tragic time to support the family, to support our community."

Asked how he felt about the tragedy, Faul replied, "Gutted. Really sad."

Related

Kaitlin Pritchard said she saw Dukic round the final corner in the event and heard his name on a loudspeaker. She said it was unclear what had happened during the real-time viewing of the event.

"There wasn't that immediate notification of, oh, someone was missing," Pritchard told the Star-Telegram. "I mean, people were still swimming over him, you know, where he went down."

She said she saw what appeared to be lifeguards on paddle boards but did not see anyone dive into the water try to help Dukic.

Advertisement

A video appeared to show the swimmer struggling in the water.

Fort Worth Fire Department public information officer Craig Trojacek said dive teams and drones responded to a call of a swimmer who went under the water in Marine Creek Lake and hadn't been seen resurfacing.

They were able to recover the athlete's body a little over an hour after divers had entered the water to search.

Fort Worth Police Department Sgt. Leah Wagner said after the fire department recovered the athlete's body the police homicide unit documented what happened and the body was turned over the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office.

Faul said CrossFit had safety personnel on the scene throughout the event Thursday. He said CrossFit is closely cooperating with investigators to determine the facts about what happened and how it happened.

The athlete drowned during an event that included a 3.5-mile run and 800-meter swim.

The swimming portion was being livestreamed, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA.

The CrossFit Games are being held in Texas for the first time in its 18-year history and features thirty competing teams from around the world.

Latest Headlines

Debby knocks out power for more than 131,000 in N.C. amid widespread flooding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Debby knocks out power for more than 131,000 in N.C. amid widespread flooding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Debby Thursday knocked out power to over 131,000 North Carolina homes and businesses after a second landfall also caused flooding.
Weekly jobless claims fall to 233,000, beating expectations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Weekly jobless claims fall to 233,000, beating expectations
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for initial weekly unemployment benefits dropped a seasonally adjusted 17,000 last week but 233,000 remained one of the highest weekly totals of the year, the Labor Department said on Thursday
Utah executes Taberon Honie for 1998 Claudia Marie Benn murder
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Utah executes Taberon Honie for 1998 Claudia Marie Benn murder
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Utah executed convicted murderer Taberon Honie shortly early Thursday morning just after midnight at the Utah State Correctional Facility near Salt Lake City.
Biden's Supreme Court proposals bring reform debate to forefront
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden's Supreme Court proposals bring reform debate to forefront
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Biden proposed three reforms for the high court: 18-year term limits, limiting presidential immunity and creating a code of conduct to be enforced by Congress.
Many airlines scale back flights to increase fares, profitability
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Many airlines scale back flights to increase fares, profitability
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Many U.S. airlines are losing money amid competition for passengers, which is causing several to reduce their numbers of flights to raise the cost of passenger airfares.
Tropical Storm Debby makes 2nd landfall in South Carolina
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Tropical Storm Debby makes 2nd landfall in South Carolina
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Debby slowed slightly Wednesday afternoon as it moved eastward away from the U.S. coast with forecasters warning that it will return inland over South Carolina on Thursday.
Man found guilty in fatal 2022 shooting of PnB Rock
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Man found guilty in fatal 2022 shooting of PnB Rock
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A 42-year-old man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2022.
Gov't fights to include evidence in Hunter Biden's tax case
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Gov't fights to include evidence in Hunter Biden's tax case
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Lawyers prosecuting Hunter Biden's tax case said Wednesday they intend to introduce as evidence money the president's son allegedly was paid by a Romanian businessman trying to influence U.S. policy.
Alaska glacier outburst floods Juneau, damages more than 100 homes
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Alaska glacier outburst floods Juneau, damages more than 100 homes
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A melting glacier, overflowing from heavy rains in Alaska, unleashed a torrent of water Tuesday on Juneau where more than 100 homes were damaged.
U.S. says it is close to securing cease-fire amid fears of escalating Middle East war
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. says it is close to securing cease-fire amid fears of escalating Middle East war
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is stating they are as close as they've ever been to securing a cease-fire in the more than 300-day war between Tehran-backed Hamas and Israel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

After Japan snubs Israel for Nagasaki commemoration, U.S., other envoys plan to skip event
After Japan snubs Israel for Nagasaki commemoration, U.S., other envoys plan to skip event
Ukraine acknowledges Kursk incursion; Russia declares state of emergency
Ukraine acknowledges Kursk incursion; Russia declares state of emergency
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, triggers tsunami advisory
7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, triggers tsunami advisory
Egypt imposes 3-hour no-fly zone over Tehran Thursday morning
Egypt imposes 3-hour no-fly zone over Tehran Thursday morning
North Korean defects across neutral waters to South: military, media reports
North Korean defects across neutral waters to South: military, media reports
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement