U.S. News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 11:21 PM

Actor arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women

By Darryl Coote
Actor Gabriel Olds, 52, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault including three victims between 2013 and 2023. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department/X
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Gabriel Olds has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting three women he dated over the last decade, authorities and prosecutors said.

Golds, 52, was arrested Wednesday before 10 p.m. near the area of Norway Lane and Norma Place, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

He was initially charged with seven felony sexual assault offenses July 19, but they were only made public Thursday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The charges include three counts of forcible rape, one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person and one count of sodomy by use of force, among others.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón described the pain and suffering of the alleged victims as having been "beyond words."

"No one should experience such a betrayal of trust," he said in a statement.

The district attorney's office alleged the crimes took place between 2013 and 2023 in the Los Angeles area. The victims were only identified as three women whom Olds had allegedly dated.

"The alleged actions of Mr. Olds are utterly inexcusable and a grave violation of these women's rights," Gascón said. "We are steadfast in our commitment to prosecute this case and ensure that the offender is held fully accountable."

The Los Angeles Police Department said the alleged misconduct first became known to them Jan. 29, 2023, when a 41-year-old woman had reported that Olds had raped her at her Los Angles home.

Following this report, two additional woman came forward with similar complaints against Olds going back as far as 2013.

Authorities said that the New York native used his status as graduate of Yale University and a successful member of the film industry to meet women, including via dating smartphone applications.

"Each victim reported that Olds [allegedly] lured them into a false sense of security during their initial encounters, then turned violent without seeking their consent," the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is seeking witnesses and additional victims.

"We heard the same story again and again," Detective Brent Hopkins of the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. "Mr. Olds started off charming but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes."

Some alleged victims, he said, suffered years in silence before coming forward.

"Now that he's off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard," he said.

Olds career acting career extends to the late 1980s, and includes credits on well-known TV shows such as Party of Five, JAG and NCIS: Los Angeles. He has also lent his voice to video games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Last of Us: Part II, according to IMDB.

Gascón has asked for Olds to be held on a $3.5 million bail. If convicted, the actor could face life behind bars.

