Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to make another landfall Thursday in South Carolina. Image courtesy of NOAA

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Debby gained some strength early Wednesday as it moved east away from the U.S. coast with forecasters warning that it will return inland over South Carolina on Thursday. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was located about 70 miles south of Charleston, S.C., and 75 miles east-southeast of Savannah, Ga., the National Hurricane Center said in its 2 a.m. Wednesday EDT update.

The system was moving east-southeast at 5 mph.

Debby's center is expected to continue to slowly move away from the coast of Georgia and South Carolina overnight before moving inland over South Carolina on Thursday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect of north of the Savannah River to Surf City, N.C., while a tropical storm watch is in effect of norther of Surf City to Beaufort Inlet, N.C.

A storm surge watch has also been called for north of South Santee River, S.C., to Cape Fear, N.C.

Earlier, forecasters said Debby was expected to produce potentially "historic" rainfall totals of 10 to 20 inches, with maximum amounts of 20 inches, threatening "catastrophic flooding" across portions of eastern Georgia, the coastal plain of South Carolina and southeast North Carolina through Wednesday.

"This is a life-threatening situation," NHC said. "Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials."