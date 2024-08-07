Good grief! Snoopy, 'Peanuts' gang celebrate 75 years with corn maze designs

More than 75 farms in the United States and Canada have been selected by Peanuts Worldwide to grow a "Peanuts" maze, ranging in size from 1.5 acres to 20 acres, to celebrate this fall 75 years of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the gang. File Photo courtesy of Leaders Farms

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the "Peanuts" gang will celebrate 75 years this fall as dozens of farmers join the celebration with "Peanuts"-themed corn mazes for Halloween. More than 75 farms and pumpkin patches in the United States and Canada have been selected by Peanuts Worldwide to grow a "Peanuts" corn maze, ranging in size from 1.5 acres to 20 acres as millions of children and adults go in search of their "great pumpkin." Advertisement

"For 75 years, Peanuts has charmed, delighted and moved fans through my father's creativity and wit -- and what a wonderful, larger-than-life way to celebrate his work than with the ingenuity of these Peanuts corn mazes!" said Jill Schulz, daughter of the late Peanuts creator Charles Schulz.

"It will be a thrill to see Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang rising from the heartland, and I just wish my dad could see his creations 'writ large,'" Schulz added.

The Peanuts-themed mazes were thought up by The Maize, Inc., which creates mazes for more than 320 farms worldwide, providing design and consulting services to help farmers grow what has become a popular fall activity for adults and children.

"The mazes -- which span 35 states and provinces, from California to New York, Ontario to Texas -- are expected to attract more than 2 million visitors. Farmers are signing up for the free service because the mazes are part of the customer lure, in addition to things like hay rides, fresh produce and pumpkin carvings," according to The Maize.

Among this year's Peanuts-themed mazes are Snoopy atop his famous doghouse; Snoopy frolicking in sunflowers; Snoopy atop a giant pumpkin; and Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus and Woodstock in the pumpkin patch.

This is not the first time Peanuts-themed corn mazes dominated pumpkin patches.

"After the tremendous success of our first collaboration in 2016, when millions of visitors in communities around the world visited the Peanuts-themed corn mazes, it's a privilege and a delight to once again collaborate with Peanuts Worldwide in honor of their 75 years," said Brett Herbst, founder of The Maize.

"We salute the genius of Charles Schulz and couldn't be happier to celebrate this milestone by bringing families together to create new and lasting memories."