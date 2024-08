Nelly attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on March and was arrested early Wednesday morning for possessing ecstasy, driving with insurance and ignoring a prior alleged traffic offense in Missouri. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Missouri State Police arrested rapper Nelly early Wednesday morning for possessing the drug ecstasy, driving without insurance and failing to appear for an earlier traffic offense charge. A Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report indicates an officer arrested Cornell Haynes II, 49, at 4:45 a.m. CDT at the Hollywood Casino for possessing ecstasy and driving without insurance. Advertisement

Cornell Hayes is the rapper's birth name, and he allegedly possessed four MDMA -- or by they are more commonly known: ecstasy -- pills, which is a controlled substance.

Maryland Heights Police afterward took custody of the rapper for failing to appear for an earlier alleged traffic offense.

Nelly had a summons for an outstanding traffic violation.

Police records show Nelly later was released from custody by the local police department for the Maryland Heights suburb of St.Louis.

Nelly began performing as a rapper in 1993 and earned three Grammy Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards.