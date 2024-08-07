Trending
Aug. 7, 2024 / 3:43 PM

Illinois governor says sheriff should resign after deputy shot, killed Sonya Massey

By Mike Heuer
Former Sangamon County, Ill., Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson has been charged with the July 6 murder of Sonya Massey, 36, in at her home after deputies responded to her 911 call about a possible intruder. File Photo by Sangamon County Sheriff's Department/UPI
Former Sangamon County, Ill., Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson has been charged with the July 6 murder of Sonya Massey, 36, in at her home after deputies responded to her 911 call about a possible intruder. File Photo by Sangamon County Sheriff's Department/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell to resign a month after former Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed unarmed Black woman Sonya Massey in her home.

Pritzker said the shooting death of Massey, 36, a Black woman, by Grayson, a White man, is "horrific" and questioned why someone with Grayson's background was hired.

"I called for the sheriff's resignation because the sheriff has failed," Pritzker told media during a news conference Wednesday.

"He failed to put forward reforms that clearly need to be made" to improve deputy training and police services, Pritzker said.

"The silver lining in this ... is that someone is being held accountable," Pritzker said. "Yet, we have much more to do."

He also called it "outrageous" that Campbell hasn't met with Massey's surviving family.

Campbell in a prepared statement said he asked Massey's family to meet with him four times, which the family either rejected or ignored each time he made the request.

Despite the rejections, Campbell said he still would meet with Massey's family if they OK'd it.

Campbell also said he would work with elected officials and community members to improve the sheriff's department.

"It is important to identify the problem," Campbell said. "We have used a process that we believe was consistent with statewide standards."

"If these standards are deficient, we would advocate a change at all necessary levels."

Campbell said it's important any changes made "lead to meaningful results" and said calls for him to resign are politically motivated.

Grayson shot and killed Massey, who died from a gunshot wound to her head after she called 911 on July 6 to report a prowler.

Massey's mother said her daughter had suffered from recent mental health issues and worried that the police might harm her as a result.

An autopsy reports shows she was shot three times by Grayson, who is charged with murder in her shooting death.

Grayson said feared for his life due to Massey's behavior when responding to the 911 call.

The incident was captured on a police-worn body camera.

Grayson had a questionable history as a law enforcement officer at multiple agencies and had been fired by at least one prior employer before his hiring by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department.

