Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck close to Bakersfield, Calif., on Tuesday night, shaking the ground throughout southern California, officials said. The tremor hit the area about 9 p.m. PDT, at a depth of six miles some 19 miles south of Bakersfield and 89 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The survey said little to no population was exposed by the earthquake Advertisement

The Los Angeles Fire Department said last night it was in "earthquake mode," which spurred all of its neighborhood fire stations to survey its areas.

"No significant infrastructure damage or injuries have been noted within the City of Los Angeles," the fire department said, according to KTLA-TV.

The earthquake was felt by residents from around southern California, including Camarillo, Hollywood, North Hollywood, Pasadena, Simi Santa Clarita, Santa Monica, Valley, Ventura and Woodland Hills.

The Caltech Seismological Laboratory said the earthquake was followed by 31 aftershocks of magnitude 4.5 or less.

Seismologist Lucy Jones told CBS News while the aftershocks are typical of such an earthquake, it came from an area that had not seen an earthquake in more than 60 years. A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the region in 1952.

"It does not appear to be on the same fault as that earthquake," Jones said. "It doesn't look like this [recent] earthquake is associated with any known fault."