Aug. 7, 2024 / 4:47 AM

Murder charges filed in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell

By Darryl Coote

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Four Milwaukee hotel workers are facing felony murder charges for the killing of an unarmed Black man more than two months ago.

D'Vontaye Mitchell died June 30 from asphyxia after being restrained by security guards at the city's Hyatt Regency hotel. His death has ignited community outrage and protests.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office filed the charges Tuesday against the employees who have been identified as Todd Alan Erickson, 60, Devin W. Johnson-Carson, 23, Brandon LaDaniel Turner, 35, and Herbert T. Williamson, 52 NBC News reported citing court documents.

Arrest warrants have been issued, prosecutors said.

"These charges are based on an extensive review of the evidence collected by the Milwaukee Police Department, the autopsy conducted and the report produced by the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office and information received from members of the community," the district attorney's office said in a statement to CNN.

The charges were filed after the medical examiner's office determined Friday that Mitchell's death was a homicide, which was based on the results of the autopsy that showed he died from being restrained and the effects of cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication.

Ben Crump, the prominent human rights lawyer representing the Mitchell family, called the filing of the charges "a significant step towards justice."

"The fact that D'Vontaye was held face down on the pavement for eight to nine minutes -- just like George Floyd -- is a sobering reminder of the urgent need for accountability and justice," he said.

Floyd was killed May 25, 2020, by a White police officer in Minneapolis. His death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Crump has compared Mitchell's death to that of Floyd's due to the similarity that both men were pinned to the ground for several minutes.

In a statement last week, Crump explained the security guards accused Mitchell of entering the hotel and causing a disturbance, resulting in an altercation as they escorted the 43-year-old man from the building.

According to Crump, Mitchell's mother said her son was suffering from a mental health episode at the time of the incident.

When officers arrived, they found Mitchell unresponsive and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Crump said a witness reported seeing at least three security guards with their knees on Mitchell's back and neck and one officer struck him in the head with an object.

"D'Vontaye's life mattered, and his story will not be forgotten!" Crump said on X Tuesday.

