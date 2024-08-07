Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 7, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Woman charged in Arizona fake elector scheme pleads guilty

By Doug Cunningham
Loraine Pellegrino pleaded to a single misdemeanor count in return for dismissing nine felonies. The fake electors illegally schemed to keep Donald Trump in office, according to Arizona's Attorney General. But Trump was not charged in the case. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Loraine Pellegrino pleaded to a single misdemeanor count in return for dismissing nine felonies. The fake electors illegally schemed to keep Donald Trump in office, according to Arizona's Attorney General. But Trump was not charged in the case. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- One of the 11 Republicans charged in Arizona's fake lector scheme during the 2020 election pleaded guilty.

Loraine Pellegrino accepted a guilty plea Tuesday for her role in the scheme in which she and the other defendants falsely claimed to be presidential electors for former President Donald Trump in the state.

Advertisement

Pellegrino had been facing nine felonies for her role in what Arizona Attorney General Kristin Mayes said was a conspiracy designed to "prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency."

On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of filing a "false instrument" while the other charges against her were dismissed.

Related

"She has taken full responsibility for her actions, demonstrating her commitment to upholding the law and contributing positively to the community. The sentence of unsupervised probation with community service acknowledges her remorse and willingness to make amends," Pellegrino's attorney Joshua Kolsrud said in a statement.

Former president Donald Trump, who was indicted for alleged election interference in Georgia, was not charged in the Arizona case, but the indictment referred to him as "unindicted co-conspirator 1."

Former Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis was the first defendant to reach a deal with prosecutors to testify against other defendants in exchange for the nine felonies against her being dropped.

Advertisement

Ellis also pleaded guilty in Georgia to charges related to her support of Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Indicted in the Arizona case were people who posed as fake electors in the state as well as Trump associates Rudolph Giuliani, John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, Jenna Ellis, Christina Bobb and Michael Roman.

They were all charged with nine felony counts.

Dozens of the fake electors have been criminally charged in Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Nevada.

After being defeated in the 2020 election Trump and some of his supporters carried out a plan to present Trump electors from battleground states to Congress in an effort to derail the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

At first, the Trump lawyers claimed they would be contingent electors in case the Trump campaign won lawsuits contesting election results.

The fight for Trump to remain in office despite the will of the voters culminated in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters told by the former president to "fight like hell" on Jan. 6, 2021. The mob attacked the U.S., Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee temporarily disrupting Congress' certification of the election results.

Advertisement

But Vice President Mike Pence refused to participate in the scheme to keep Trump in office and became a target of the mob.

Pence instead fulfilled his constitutional role of presiding over the congressional electoral vote count to reflect the will of voters in the 2020 election.

Latest Headlines

More than 3.4 million Americans used $8.4 billion in clean energy credits in 2023
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
More than 3.4 million Americans used $8.4 billion in clean energy credits in 2023
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- More than 3.4 million Americans benefitted from $8.4 billion in clean energy tax credits in 2023, according to IRS and other data released Wednesday by the Treasury Department.
X sues groups that paused ads, alleging illegal 'boycott'
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
X sues groups that paused ads, alleging illegal 'boycott'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The social media platform X said on Tuesday that it is filing an antitrust lawsuit against a group that organized a boycott against it, charging it was an effort to stifle free speech.
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck close to Bakersfield, Calif. on Tuesday night, shaking the ground throughout southern California, officials said.
Murder charges filed in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Murder charges filed in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Four Milwaukee hotel workers are facing murder charges for the killing of an unarmed Black man more than two months ago.
Jury convicts pro-democracy activist of spying on Chinese dissidents for Beijing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jury convicts pro-democracy activist of spying on Chinese dissidents for Beijing
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A federal jury has convicted a Chinese American academic known publicly for his pro-democracy efforts on charges of spying on Chinese dissidents for Beijing.
Tropical Storm Debby gains strength ahead of second landfall on Thursday
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Tropical Storm Debby gains strength ahead of second landfall on Thursday
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Debby gained some strength early Wednesday as it moved east away from the U.S. coast with forecasters warning that it will return inland over South Carolina on Thursday.
Rep. Cori Bush becomes second 'squad' member to lose 2024 primary
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rep. Cori Bush becomes second 'squad' member to lose 2024 primary
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Rep. Cori Bush, member of the progressive "squad" of House lawmakers on Capitol Hill, lost her Democratic primary Tuesday in Missouri. Bush is the second squad member to lose a primary this year.
NOAA seeks 'citizen science projects' to prepare fisheries for climate change
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
NOAA seeks 'citizen science projects' to prepare fisheries for climate change
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Commerce are calling on citizens to submit science projects to prepare fishing communities for changing environmental conditions.
'No choice,' says Elon Musk as he confirms X's move from San Francisco
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
'No choice,' says Elon Musk as he confirms X's move from San Francisco
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has confirmed reports that the headquarters of his social media company X is moving out of San Francisco, citing issues with the California city's business environment.
Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged with assassination plot in U.S.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged with assassination plot in U.S.
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Pakistani man is accused of traveling to New York City to hire hitmen to kill a U.S. politician or government official on U.S. soil.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'No choice,' says Elon Musk as he confirms X's move from San Francisco
'No choice,' says Elon Musk as he confirms X's move from San Francisco
Rep. Cori Bush becomes second 'squad' member to lose 2024 primary
Rep. Cori Bush becomes second 'squad' member to lose 2024 primary
Minnesota's Peggy Flanagan could become nation's first female indigenous governor
Minnesota's Peggy Flanagan could become nation's first female indigenous governor
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
At Philly rally, Vance, local families criticize Harris on immigration, its drug risks
At Philly rally, Vance, local families criticize Harris on immigration, its drug risks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement