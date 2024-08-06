Trending
Aug. 6, 2024 / 11:39 PM

NOAA seeks 'citizen science projects' to prepare fisheries for climate change

By Sheri Walsh
NOAA and the U.S. Department of Commerce is offering $600,000 to fund three to eight citizen science projects to prepare fisheries and fishing communities for climate change. Photo courtesy of NOAA Fisheries/Aleria Jensen
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, along with the U.S. Department of Commerce, are calling on citizens to submit science projects to prepare fisheries and fishing communities for changing environmental conditions.

NOAA Fisheries is offering $600,000 to finance public projects that "address real-world questions." The funding is provided by the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act.

"We're thrilled to announce $600,000 in funding for crucial citizen science projects to help fisheries and fishing communities prepare for climate change," NOAA Fisheries wrote in a post on X.

"Given the impacts of climate change on fisheries, it's crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of shifts in commercial, recreational and subsistence fishing, as well as their associated communities," said Janet Coit, assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries.

"Observations from people living in affected communities, what we call citizen science, has the potential to give us a better understanding of climate impacts and help us navigate those challenges," Coit added.

NOAA Fisheries is looking for projects that provide specific information on how to address data gaps in evaluating the health of marine fish stocks, as the agency works to prepare fisheries and fishing communities for the future.

The information will be used to help NOAA make accurate management decisions for vulnerable fish species. The research funding will finance between three and eight different projects during fiscal years 2025 and 2026, at about $75,000 to $200,000 a piece.

Anyone interested in submitting a scientific project can apply for a grant on the grants.gov website by Nov. 4. Additional information can be found on the NOAA Fisheries website.

