Aug. 6, 2024 / 12:12 AM

Columbia students sue Democratic lawmakers for 'inciting' anti-Israel protests

By Sheri Walsh
The pro-Palestine encampment is seen on the grounds of Columbia University in New York City on April 29. On Monday, five Columbia students filed a class action lawsuit against groups and politicians who "incited" the protests and impacted campus life for 36,000 students. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
1 of 2 | The pro-Palestine encampment is seen on the grounds of Columbia University in New York City on April 29. On Monday, five Columbia students filed a class action lawsuit against groups and politicians who "incited" the protests and impacted campus life for 36,000 students. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Five Columbia students have filed a lawsuit against a dozen groups, as well as Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and Ilhan Omar, whom they claim encouraged anti-Israel protests at the Ivy League university earlier this year.

In their lawsuit, the five anonymous students from the New York City campus said: "The Gaza Encampment was extreme and outrageous conduct. It was illegal. It violated university rules. Its occupants harassed, followed, physically blocked, intimidated and bullied Jewish students."

"In a civilized community, one does not call for the obliteration of a major metropolitan area, praise terrorists or threaten death and destruction upon our classmates and their families, friends or co-religionists," the students said, according to court documents reported by the New York Post.

The students, who said they chose to remain anonymous because they do not feel safe, claimed the two weeks of protests and encampments impacted their studies and life on campus as final exams and commencement were ultimately canceled.

"Those were real damages sustained by the 36,000 students at Columbia who chose to obey university rules, go to class and pursue their education, only to be frustrated at the finish line by the ... acts of their classmates and professors, with the assistance and encouragement of outside activists," the students said.

The lawsuit accuses the three lawmakers, referred to as the congressional "Squad," of showing up on the closed campus during the protests "and participating in the encampment." Ocasio-Cortez D-N.Y., Bowman, D-N.Y. and Omar, D-Minn., have not responded to the lawsuit.

In April, Omar visited the Columbia encampment and demanded the university divest from companies that she said were helping Israel in its war with Hamas terrorists.

While the lawsuit calls the protests "intimidating," Omar called them "joyful."

"I had the honor of seeing the Columbia University anti-war encampment firsthand," Omar wrote in April in a post on X.

"Contrary to right-wing attacks, these students were joyfully protesting for peace and an end to the genocide taking place in Gaza. I'm in awe of their bravery and courage."

Ocasio-Cortez warned New York City Mayor Eric Adams days later against using police to clear Hamilton Hall after protesters barricaded themselves inside the building.

"If any kid is hurt tonight, responsibility will fall on the mayor and university presidents. Other leaders and schools have found a safe, de-escalatory path. This is opposite of leadership and endangers public safety," she posted on X. "A nightmare in the making."

After New York City Police moved into Hamilton Hall on April 30, and arrested dozens of protesters at the request of the university, Bowman claimed demonstrators had been hurt.

"Now I see that brutality being inflicted on peaceful students at Columbia and across the country. We must stand with our students to demand liberation for Palestinians and everyone in this world," the congressman said in a speech the following day.

The students' lawsuit claims the three lawmakers acted as "cheerleaders" for the Columbia encampment and "not only consciously disregarded the rights of others, but the impact on the rights of others was the point of the protest: the more disruptions they could cause for the university and the students, the more leverage they thought they would have for their agenda."

While Columbia University is not named in the lawsuit, other university groups are, including Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine, the Graduate Students Union and the Columbia/Barnard Chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

The lawsuit also names the United Auto Workers, the People's Forum, Within Our Lifetime and the National Students for Justice in Palestine.

Weakened Tropical Storm Debby inundates southeast U.S. with heavy rain
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Weakened Tropical Storm Debby inundates southeast U.S. with heavy rain
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A rain-heavy Debby weakened to a tropical storm over northern Florida on Monday afternoon but still carried a high risk of flooding for the region as it headed toward southern Georgia and the Carolinas.
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not face charges for dumping a bear cub carcass in New York's iconic Central Park in 2014.
Tropical Storm Debby: At least 5 dead, 177,000 without power in Florida
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Tropical Storm Debby: At least 5 dead, 177,000 without power in Florida
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- At least five people have died as slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby slammed into northern Florida's Big Bend area on Monday as a Category 1 storm and then moved into Georgia.
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia man remains in jail after he allegedly threatened to light Vice President Kamala Harris' house on fire and to "personally pluck out her eyes," according to a charging document.
Hospitality workers' union endorses Kamala Harris
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hospitality workers' union endorses Kamala Harris
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The hospitality workers' union on Monday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president despite former President Donald Trump's effort to woo restaurant and hotel workers by promising to make their tips tax-free.
Defense Department: U.S. personnel injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Defense Department: U.S. personnel injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Several U.S. personnel have been injured in a suspected rocket attack on U.S. and coalition forces at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, a Defense Department spokesperson reported Monday, according to media outlets.
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to cooperate with prosecution in Ariz. elector case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to cooperate with prosecution in Ariz. elector case
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis has reached a deal with prosecutors in Arizona's 2020 election subversion case to cooperate and testify against other defendants in exchange for charges being dropped.
Federal judge calls Google 'monopolist,' says it violates U.S. antitrust laws
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge calls Google 'monopolist,' says it violates U.S. antitrust laws
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday ruled that Google violated U.S. antitrust law as a monopoly in search and text advertising.
Labor Department awards $800K for workers to aid in wildfire recovery in New Mexico
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Labor Department awards $800K for workers to aid in wildfire recovery in New Mexico
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday announced an initial award of $800,000 to support workers needed in the cleanup and recovery activities in response to the South Fork and Salt wildfires in Mexico.
Adult-use marijuana sales to begin in Ohio tomorrow
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Adult-use marijuana sales to begin in Ohio tomorrow
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- This week the residents of Ohio will be able to begin buying marijuana for recreational purposes at select dispensaries across the state.
