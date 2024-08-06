Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 6, 2024 / 9:27 PM

Pakistani man with ties to Iran charged with assassination plot in U.S.

By Mike Heuer
Pakistani national Asif Merchant, 46, is alleged to be part of an Iranian-backed murder-for-hire plot to assassinate a politician, believed by FBI officials to be former President Donald Trump or U.S. government officials on U.S. soil. Photo via Justice Department/UPI
1 of 3 | Pakistani national Asif Merchant, 46, is alleged to be part of an Iranian-backed murder-for-hire plot to assassinate a politician, believed by FBI officials to be former President Donald Trump or U.S. government officials on U.S. soil. Photo via Justice Department/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Pakistani man is accused of traveling to New York City to hire hitmen to kill a U.S. politician or government official on U.S. soil.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York charged Asif Merchant, 46, with orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot to assassinate one or more politicians or government officials in the United States, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Advertisement

Merchant, also known as Asif Raza Merchant, is in federal custody after allegedly trying to hire several men who were undercover FBI agents and a confidential FBI informant.

"The Justice Department has been working aggressively to counter Iran's brazen and unrelenting efforts to retaliate against American public officials for the killing of Iranian Gen. [Qasem] Soleimani," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Related

Former President Donald Trump was president when Soleimani was killed in a targeted air strike in Baghdad in January 2020. Soleimani was Iran's top general when Trump ordered the airstrike.

"The Justice Department will spare no resource to disrupt and hold accountable those who would seek to carry out Iran's lethal plotting against American citizens," Garland continued, "and will not tolerate attempts by an authoritarian regime to target American public officials and endanger America's national security."

Advertisement

Merchant is a Pakistani national "with close ties with Iran," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.

Wray said the murder-for-hire plot is "straight out of the Iranian playbook."

Federal court documents indicate Merchant spent time in Iran before traveling from Pakistan to the United States in April and contacted someone he thought could help carry out his alleged assassination plot.

Instead, the person reported the plot to law enforcement and became a confidential source for the FBI.

Merchant allegedly told the informant there would be more than one assassination and all targets would be killed in the United States while making a "'finger gun' motion" with his hand.

Merchant's alleged scheme included stealing documents or USB drives from victims' homes, planning a protest and killing a politician or government officials.

Merchant allegedly quizzed the informant on how the killings might occur under different scenarios and said the assassinations would happen while he was out of the United States.

Merchant also allegedly affirmed an unidentified party "back home" told him to finalize plans to carry out the murders and then leave the United States, according to the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors say Merchant in June met with several "hitmen" who were undercover FBI agents and law enforcement officers and told them they would get instructions on whom to kill during the last week in August or the first week in September after he left the United States.

Advertisement

He also allegedly paid each man $5,000 as an advance on their fee to carry out the assassinations and made flight arrangements to leave the country but was arrested on July 12.

The Department of Justice's announcement of the arrest and charges filed against Merchant come after Iran allegedly threatened to assassinate Trump.

The Department of Justice previously provided information on Merchant paying $5,000 to assassinate someone that the FBI said might be Trump.

Latest Headlines

'No choice,' says Elon Musk as he confirms X's move from San Francisco
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
'No choice,' says Elon Musk as he confirms X's move from San Francisco
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has confirmed reports that the headquarters of his social media company X is moving out of San Francisco, citing issues with the California city's business environment.
Buca di Beppo restaurant chain files for bankruptcy after closing locations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Buca di Beppo restaurant chain files for bankruptcy after closing locations
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Italian family-style restaurant chain Buca di Beppo is filing for bankruptcy after closing dozens of locations in Arizona, California, Pennsylvania, Utah and Michigan.
With Walz beside her, Harris says strengthened middle class to be 'defining goal'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
With Walz beside her, Harris says strengthened middle class to be 'defining goal'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Appearing with her vice presidential running mate for the first time in the campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed her first rally as the official Democratic Party nominee for president Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Tropical Storm Debby drifts along coast, dumping heavy rain in Georgia, Carolinas
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Debby drifts along coast, dumping heavy rain in Georgia, Carolinas
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Though Tropical Storm Debby remains significantly weakened since coming ashore early Sunday morning, the storm system continues to present a major flood threat for parts of the southeastern United States.
Minnesota's Peggy Flanagan could become nation's first female indigenous governor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Minnesota's Peggy Flanagan could become nation's first female indigenous governor
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan might become the nation's first female indigenous governor, depending on how Gov. Tim Walz handles campaigning and the Nov. 5 election's outcome.
Penny Pritzker, Biden's special envoy for Ukraine economic recovery, exits role
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Penny Pritzker, Biden's special envoy for Ukraine economic recovery, exits role
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's special envoy for Ukraine economic recovery, former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, on Tuesday ended her year-long stint in the role.
At Philly rally, Vance, local families criticize Harris on immigration, its drug risks
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
At Philly rally, Vance, local families criticize Harris on immigration, its drug risks
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Ohio Sen. JD Vance highlighted what he called the "chaos" sown by Vice President Kamala Harris as the nation's "border czar" and its effect on American families during an afternoon rally in Philadelphia.
Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the presidency Tuesday.
Microsoft pushes back on Delta Air Lines in CrowdStrike IT outage lawsuit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Microsoft pushes back on Delta Air Lines in CrowdStrike IT outage lawsuit
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The CrowdStrike legal saga continues as Microsoft now says Delta Air Lines ignored its offer to help following a global IT outage caused by a software update error that saw thousands of flights cancelled in July.
Fast-moving California brush fire burns homes in San Bernadino
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Fast-moving California brush fire burns homes in San Bernadino
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A fast-moving brush fire in Southern California burned several homes and prompted evacuations in San Bernadino.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
Senate Democrat uncovers another GOP donor-covered trip for Justice Thomas
Senate Democrat uncovers another GOP donor-covered trip for Justice Thomas
Columbia students sue Democratic lawmakers for 'inciting' anti-Israel protests
Columbia students sue Democratic lawmakers for 'inciting' anti-Israel protests
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
Supreme Court declines to hear Missouri's long-shot bid to delay Trump's sentencing
Supreme Court declines to hear Missouri's long-shot bid to delay Trump's sentencing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement