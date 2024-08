1 of 2 | Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been selected Tuesday to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the November election. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will choose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the presidency Tuesday. Harris selected Walz out of a field that included Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, NBC News, The Hill and The Washington Post, reported, citing sources familiar with the decision. Advertisement

Walz, 60, is the third Minnesota state official to be selected as a vice presidential candidate in the Democratic Party, following Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale. Both were elected to office alongside former Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Jimmy Carter.

President Joe Biden carried Minnesota by more than 7% of the vote in 2020, or 233,012 votes. A Republican presidential candidate has not won Minnesota in more than 50 years.

The Harris campaign is expected to make a formal announcement on Tuesday.

Harris received 99% of votes from participating delegates in a virtual roll call by the Democratic Party on Monday. Her nomination is slated to be made official ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago beginning Aug. 19.

This is a developing story.