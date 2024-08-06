Fast-moving California brush fire burns homes in San Bernadino

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A fast-moving brush fire in Southern California burned several homes and prompted evacuations in San Bernadino.

Plagued with temperatures that reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said the brush fire, dubbed the Edgehill Fire, started Monday afternoon and sustained a "rapid rate of spread" about 1.5 miles from California State University, San Bernardino.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Tuesday that the fire was 75% contained after burning 100 acres.

San Bernardino Police initially said it had taken one man into custody in connection with the fire's investigation but later released him with no charges or publicly identifying him.

At least 24 houses were in the path of the blaze, San Bernadino County Fire said.

Officials did not provide an exact number of homes damaged by the fire but news camera footage showed at least six homes engulfed by the flames.