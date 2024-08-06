Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 6, 2024 / 4:31 AM

Supreme Court declines to hear Missouri's long-shot bid to delay Trump's sentencing

By Darryl Coote
Former President Donald Trump exits from the courtroom after hearing the guilty verdict in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 30. On Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a Missouri case seeking to delay his September sentencing. Pool File Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI
Former President Donald Trump exits from the courtroom after hearing the guilty verdict in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 30. On Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a Missouri case seeking to delay his September sentencing. Pool File Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The conservative-leaning Supreme Court has denied an attempt by Missouri's Republican attorney general to further delay the sentencing of former President Donald Trump in his New York election interference and hush money case.

The order declining to hear Missouri's case came down Monday. The justices did not give reason for their decision, though conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito would have permitted the case to continue but would not have granted other relief Missouri had asked for, the order said.

Advertisement

Trump, the former president and current GOP presidential candidate, was found guilty late May on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments made to a porn star to keep their alleged affair from the voting public ahead of the 2016 election.

He faces up to four years' imprisonement when sentenced Sept. 18, and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey had filed a lawsuit against New York early last month to pause the proceedings.

Related

Bailey's long-shot lawsuit accused New York of violating Missourians' First Amendment rights as the criminal case, gag order that was placed on the former president and the forthcoming sentencing "undermined [Trumps'] ability to campaign for president."

Advertisement

"This overt meddling in a presidential election sabotages Missourians' ability to hear from and cast a fully informed vote for president mere months before the election," Bailey's office said in a statement when it announced the court filing.

The court filing states that Missouris' "modest request" was for the gag order placed on Trump and his sentencing to be moved to after the general election in November. Bailey argued doing so would not harm the state of New York while ensuring voters nationwide would be able to hear the GOP presidential candidate.

In response to Missouri, New York Attorney General Letitia James rebutted in a filing that potential harm incurred by Missourians is speculative as the sentence Trump receives may pose no restrictions on his ability to campaign, that New York State is not the proper defendant as Trump was prosecuted by the Manhattan district attorney and that Missouri lacks standing.

Latest Headlines

Senate Democrat uncovers another GOP donor-covered trip for Justice Thomas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate Democrat uncovers another GOP donor-covered trip for Justice Thomas
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Clarence Thomas continues to conceal international travel covered by a wealthy Republican donor, a top Democratic senator said as he revealed a previously undisclosed trip of the Supreme Court justice.
Weakened Tropical Storm Debby heads for southeast U.S.
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Weakened Tropical Storm Debby heads for southeast U.S.
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A weakened Tropical Storm Debby was over southeastern Georgia early Tuesday as it inched its way toward the U.S. southeastern coast after making landfall in Florida on Monday.
Tropical Storm Debby: At least 5 dead, 177,000 without power in Florida
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Tropical Storm Debby: At least 5 dead, 177,000 without power in Florida
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- At least five people have died as slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby slammed into northern Florida's Big Bend area on Monday as a Category 1 storm and then moved into Georgia.
Columbia students sue Democratic lawmakers for 'inciting' anti-Israel protests
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Columbia students sue Democratic lawmakers for 'inciting' anti-Israel protests
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Five Columbia students have filed a lawsuit against a dozen groups, as well as Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and Ilhan Omar, over anti-Israel protests at the ivy League university.
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
RFK Jr. will not be charged after admitting to leaving bear carcass in NYC's Central Park
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not face charges for dumping a bear cub carcass in New York's iconic Central Park in 2014.
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia man remains in jail after he allegedly threatened to light Vice President Kamala Harris' house on fire and to "personally pluck out her eyes," according to a charging document.
Hospitality workers' union endorses Kamala Harris
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hospitality workers' union endorses Kamala Harris
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The hospitality workers' union on Monday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president despite former President Donald Trump's effort to woo restaurant and hotel workers by promising to make their tips tax-free.
Defense Department: U.S. personnel injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Defense Department: U.S. personnel injured in rocket attack on Iraqi base
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Several U.S. personnel have been injured in a suspected rocket attack on U.S. and coalition forces at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, a Defense Department spokesperson reported Monday, according to media outlets.
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to cooperate with prosecution in Ariz. elector case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to cooperate with prosecution in Ariz. elector case
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis has reached a deal with prosecutors in Arizona's 2020 election subversion case to cooperate and testify against other defendants in exchange for charges being dropped.
Federal judge calls Google 'monopolist,' says it violates U.S. antitrust laws
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal judge calls Google 'monopolist,' says it violates U.S. antitrust laws
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday ruled that Google violated U.S. antitrust law as a monopoly in search and text advertising.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran, Hezbollah weigh retaliation as Israel might seek to drag U.S. into war
Iran, Hezbollah weigh retaliation as Israel might seek to drag U.S. into war
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
On right-wing social media site, Virginia man threatened Vice President Harris, DOJ says
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits to dumping dead bear in NYC's Central Park
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits to dumping dead bear in NYC's Central Park
Dow sinks more than 1,000 points in global market sell-off
Dow sinks more than 1,000 points in global market sell-off
Kim Jong Un oversees transfer of new tactical missile launchers to border
Kim Jong Un oversees transfer of new tactical missile launchers to border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement