Penny Pritzker, Biden's special envoy for Ukraine economic recovery, exits role

1 of 3 | Then-U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker (seen in purple dress) sits at a Feb. 2015 cabinet meeting with then-U.S. President Barack Obama and other Cabinet members at the White House in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, Pritzker ended her one-year mandate as President Joe Biden's special envoy for Ukraine economic recovery. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's special envoy for Ukraine economic recovery, former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, on Tuesday ended her year-long stint in the role advocating for Ukranian business interests amid Russia's two-year long war with the country. "Over the past two and a half years, the United States has rallied the world to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Russia's vicious onslaught," Biden said in a statement. "Central to that effort has been Penny Pritzker," the country's first Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, he said. Advertisement

Last September, Biden announced that he was appointing Pritzker as the new U.S. special representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery. The new role was limited to one year by statute, according to DOS.

According to the White House, Pritzker was able to mobilize "significant" public and private investment in order to help Ukraine maintain its war-torn economy as Russian forces keep at the attack, and created a "first-of-its-kind"model for war risk insurance which reportedly gave "many companies" the needed confidence to keep doing business in Ukraine.

She also worked to reopen "critical" export markets for Ukranian businesses while strengthening the nations' defense industrial base by helping to facilitate co-production ventures with American companies, and aided Ukraine's government in making "needed economic reforms."

The outgoing president wrote that, "like so many others," Biden was "grateful" to Pritzker for re-entering public service "to share her wisdom and expertise."

"Her legacy of leadership and innovation is one we will carry forward as we continue to help Ukraine forge a more secure future -- diplomatically, militarily and economically."

Pritzker, now 65, a former Commerce secretary from 2013-2017 under former President Barack Obama, has strong familial ties to Ukraine, tracing her family roots to the village of Velyki Pritsky outside of Kyiv, where her family owned a grain store before emigrating to the United States more than 100 years ago. Notably, she is a sister to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote that over the last year since Pritzker took the job, she has been "a tireless advocate of Ukraine's economic recovery," visiting Ukraine six times leading delegations of company CEO's to the capital in Kyiv and other places in Europe, "all with the primary objective of helping the people of Ukraine lay the groundwork for full-scale economic recovery and EU accession."

"I am grateful for Penny's public service, and for re-joining government and stepping into this role at such a critical time," Blinken said in a statement.

As Biden's special representative, Pritzker had been tasked to work with the Ukrainian government, the G7, the European Union, as well as international financial partners or institutions to mobilize public and private investment in Ukraine, and to re-open export markets and businesses forced to shut down by Russia's destructive military attacks.

The White House said last year, at the time of her appointment, that Pritzker would help Ukrainian leaders make needed reforms to strengthen its economy with the goal of making sure "as Ukraine rebuilds, it rebuilds stronger."

Deputy Secretary of State for Management & Resources Richard Verma is expected to replace Pritzker and will "carry forward her work in service of the United States' efforts to support Ukraine's economic recovery," DOS says.